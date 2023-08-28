Name Phil Mickelson Networth $400 million Salary $50 Million Per Year Annual Income $50 million to $60 million Gender Male DOB June 16, 1970 Age 53 Nationality American Profession Professional Golfer Source of Income Professional golf tournaments, endorsement deals, business ventures

Renowned American professional golfer Phil Mickelson has firmly established himself as a dominant figure and one of the wealthiest athletes in the world with a $300 million bet worth. The naturally right handed Mickelson developed a left handed stroke and clinched an unprecedented three national Junior Player of the Year awards in the 80s. His sporting excellence first earned him a scholarship at the Arizona State University, where Mickelson further solidified his position by winning tournaments to launch his illustrious golf career.

Image Source: GettyImages/Kelly Sullivan

Born in 1970, Phil Mickelson grew interested in golf due to the influence of his father, an airline pilot and former naval aviator. As a professional, Mickelson's career earnings soared to over $100 million in tournament prizes alone, making him one of the highest-earning golfers in history. But beyond tournament rewards, his career earnings worth more than $1 billion, have been bolstered by lucrative endorsements and business ventures.

Salary and endorsements

Mickelson's annual earnings typically range between $40 and $50 million, and while $10 million of this comes from his salary and tournament victories, income from endorsements can go up to $50 million a year.

Among his notable endorsements are partnerships with KPMG, ExxonMobil, Titleist, Ford, Enbrel, Callaway, Amgen, Grayhawk, Rolex, and Intrepid Financial Partners. Notably, his endorsement deal with Enbrel was cemented after his successful treatment for psoriatic arthritis with the drug.

Mickelson's foray into entrepreneurship brings him back to his sporting arena, as he owns several golf courses in Arizona, jointly with other investors. These courses offer exclusive private memberships, contributing to his diverse sources of income.

Over the years, Mickelson has owned several properties including homes in La Jolla, California, and Rancho Santa Fe, California. Additionally, he invested in an undeveloped lot in Jupiter, Florida, where he shares neighborhood space with fellow sports legends Tiger Woods and Michael Jordan.

Earnings By Year

Here's a snapshot of Mickelson's earnings over the past few years:

Year Earnings 2018 $40 million 2019 $50 million 2021 $200 million 2023 $300 Million



Social media following

Mickelson's influence extends to social media platforms with a considerable following.

Social Media Followers Instagram 1.2 Million Facebook 222,000 Twitter 848,800

Beyond his financial accomplishments and sports, Mickelson's marriage to Amy Mickelson since 1996 and their three children are a significant part of his life. His outstanding golfing achievements have earned him numerous awards and accolades, including four Major Championships.

Image Source: GettyImages/Ethan Miller

