Name Peyton Manning Net Worth $250 million Salary $18 million per year (NFL salary) Annual Income Over $25 million from endorsements, $10 million per year after retirement Sources of Income NFL, Endorsements, Business Ventures Gender Male Date of Birth March 24, 1976 Age 47 Nationality United States of America Profession American football player, Athlete

Peyton Manning | Getty Images | Doug Pensinger

Also Read: Chris Hemsworth Made $58 Million by Playing Marvel Superhero Thor; What’s His Net Worth Now?

Peyton Manning is an American sports legend known for his remarkable career as an NFL quarterback. With a net worth of $250 million as of September 2023, he has solidified his position as one of the wealthiest athletes in the world. Manning's journey to success includes numerous achievements on and off the field, lucrative endorsements, and a thriving business portfolio, per Celebrity Net Worth.

Manning's income primarily stems from two major sources:

1. NFL Salary: During his time in the NFL, Peyton Manning earned a peak annual salary of $18 million. He played for the Indianapolis Colts and the Denver Broncos, making significant contributions to both teams.

Also Read: From Paul McCartney to Robert Pattinson: 10 Celebrities Who Chose Simple Lifestyles

2. Endorsements: Manning has partnered with major brands such as Sony, ESPN, Spring, DirecTV, Master Card, Reebok, and Gatorade. His endorsements generate over $25 million annually, even after his retirement from football.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Peyton Manning (@peytonmanning)

Also Read: Boxing's Rising Star Ryan Garcia Packs a Punch in and Out of the Ring; Check Out His Net Worth

Peyton Manning's NFL career was marked by substantial earnings. Notably, he signed a five-year, $90 million contract with the Indianapolis Colts in July 2011, making him the highest-paid football player at the time. However, he was unable to play that season due to an injury. Subsequently, Manning signed a $96 million contract with the Denver Broncos, prioritizing performance-based payments over signing bonuses.

Manning's business ventures extend beyond the football field. He owns and operates 21 Papa John's pizza franchises in Colorado, contributing to his substantial wealth. In 2022, Manning made an investment in Kitchen United, a ghost kitchen pioneer with operations in multiple regions.

Manning also endorses brands like Buick and DirecTV which contribute over $25 million annually to his income. Manning co-authored a book, hosted SNL, appeared on "The Simpsons," and invested in Kitchen United in 2022. Manning also co-hosted "College Bowl" with his brother Cooper and joined Eli to create the "Manningcast" for Monday Night Football on ESPN.

Instagram 616K

Peyton Manning is married to Ashley Manning, and the couple has twins, Marshall and Mosley. Beyond his football career, he co-hosts the quiz show "College Bowl" and hosts the "Manningcast," an alternative broadcast for Monday Night Football on ESPN. Early in his NFL career, Manning founded the Peyback Foundation focused on aiding disadvantaged children. He earned the Samuel S. Beard Award for his charitable work. After Hurricane Katrina, Manning and his brother Eli delivered 30,000 pounds of supplies to New Orleans. In 2007, they made a significant contribution to St. Vincent's Hospital, leading to the renaming of the children's hospital as Peyton Manning Children's Hospital at St. Vincent.

Throughout his illustrious career, Manning received numerous accolades, including:

13-time Pro Bowl selection

5-time AP NFL Most Valuable Player

9 ESPY Awards

2 Sports Emmy Awards

Induction into the College Football Hall of Fame (2017)

Induction into the Pro Football Hall of Fame (2021)

Peyton Manning #18 of the Indianapolis Colts celebrates with the Vince Lombardi Super Bowl trophy . Getty Images | Jed Jacobsohn

What is Peyton Manning's net worth?

Peyton Manning's net worth is estimated at $250 million, as of September 2023.

How much did Peyton Manning earn in the NFL?

At the peak of his NFL career, Manning earned an annual salary of $18 million.

How many Super Bowls did Peyton Manning win?

Peyton Manning won 2 Super Bowls.

More from MARKETREALIST

What Is Disney Star Ashley Tisdale's Net Worth?

How An Elvis Impersonator Became A Global Artist; What is Grammy-Winner Bruno Mars' Net Worth?