Peter Morgan, the British screenwriter, and playwright, has carved a remarkable career in the entertainment industry, acquiring a net worth of $75 million, per Celebrity Net Worth. Born in Wimbledon, London, England in April 1963, Morgan's creative genius has left an indelible mark on the world of film and television. As the final season of Morgan's noted Netflix series, "The Crown" is all set to release in two parts in November and December 2023, here's a look at his earnings, assets, and more.

Peter Morgan | Getty Images | Jim Spellman

Morgan's primary sources of income stem from his prolific career in screenwriting and playwriting. He has penned scripts for numerous films and TV series, captivating audiences worldwide. His work on notable projects, including "The Queen," "Frost/Nixon," and "The Crown," has earned him critical acclaim and contributed substantially to his wealth.

One of the most significant contributors to Peter Morgan's net worth is the lucrative deal he signed with Netflix in October 2019. While the exact figures of the deal remain undisclosed, it is estimated to be worth at least $100 million. This landmark agreement solidified Morgan's status as a highly sought-after talent in the industry. Apart from his writing ventures, Peter Morgan has invested in real estate. He owns a stunning London home, meticulously renovated by renowned interior designer Rose Uniacke and the architecture firm Eldridge Smerin. This valuable asset adds to his overall net worth.

Peter Morgan speaks onstage during the For Your Consideration event for Netflix's "The Crown" | Getty Images | Rich Fury

Peter Morgan's illustrious career took a defining turn with the creation of "The Queen," showcasing his ability to delve into the inner workings of royalty, earning critical acclaim and establishing him as a formidable screenwriter. "Frost/Nixon" further cemented his reputation, bringing the intense interviews between David Frost and Richard Nixon to life with gripping dialogue and dramatic flair.

However, perhaps his most enduring contribution comes in the form of "The Crown," a Netflix series that has taken the world by storm. Morgan's meticulous attention to historical detail and his ability to humanize even the most iconic figures such as Queen Elizabeth II and Princess Diana, have made "The Crown" a cultural phenomenon. His storytelling has transcended boundaries, making him a household name in the world of entertainment.

The cast and crew of "The Crown" attend the 74th Annual Golden Globe Awards | Getty Images | Michael Kovac

The exact details of Peter Morgan's estates might not be disclosed publicly but according to Wealthy Gorilla, Morgan possesses a stunning residence in London that underwent a renovation overseen by renowned interior designer Rose Uniacke and the prestigious architectural firm Eldridge Smerin.

Gillian Anderson and Peter Morgan lounge at The Weinstein Company and Netflix Golden Globes Party | Getty Images | Charley Gallay

Peter Morgan has been in a relationship with screenwriter and producer Gillian Anderson since 2016. He was previously married to Anna Carolina “Lila” Schwarzenberg (the daughter of a Czech politician and nobleman) with whom he shares five children: Gioia Maria Morgan, Robin Leopold Morgan, Karel Benjamin Morgan, Victor Morgan, and Laszlo Morgan.

Golden Globe Awards

- Best Screenplay – Motion Picture for "The Queen" (2007) Academy Awards (Oscar) Nominations

- Best Original Screenplay for "Frost/Nixon" (2009)

- Best Original Screenplay for "The Queen" (2007) BAFTA Awards

- Best Original Screenplay for "The Queen" (2007) Primetime Emmy Awards

- Outstanding Writing for a Limited Series, Movie, or Dramatic Special for "The Crown" (2017)

- Outstanding Drama Series for "The Crown" (2018) Critics' Choice Movie Awards

- Best Original Screenplay for "The Queen" (2007)

What is Peter Morgan's net worth?

Peter Morgan's net worth is estimated to be $75 million as of October 2023.

What are Peter Morgan's popular projects?

Apart from his work on projects like "The Queen" "Frost/Nixon" and "The Crown" he has also written the screenplays for "The Last King of Scotland" (2006), "The Other Boleyn Girl" (2008), "The Damned United" (2009), and "Rush" (2013).

Has Peter Morgan won the Oscars?

Peter Morgan has been twice nominated at the Academy Awards.

