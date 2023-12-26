Name Peter Gallagher Net Worth $12 Million Sources of Income Acting, Writing Gender Male

American actor Peter Gallagher has worked extensively on television as well as movies since the '80s. He made his big screen debut in 1980 with the movie, "The Idolmaker." He later bagged his breakout hit in the movie "Sex, Lies, and Videotape." He was also seen in projects like "Grey's Anatomy." As of 2023, Gallagher's net worth is $12 million.

Peter Gallagher | Getty Images | Photo by Frazer Harrison

With his main source of income being his acting career, Gallagher has been in showbiz for more than 40 years now. In 1980, he made his film debut in the Taylor Hackford film "The Idolmaker." Then, after gaining recognition for his role in Steven Soderbergh's "Sex, Lies, and Videotape" in 1989, he was seen in the soap opera "Guiding Light."

The following year, Gallagher bagged a role on the short-lived NBC series called "Skag." Over the years, he has appeared in many series, including "How I Met Your Mother," "Whitney," "The Good Wife," and more. He went on to appear in "American Playhouse" and "Private Eye." In 2003, the actor was seen in the Fox teen drama series "The O.C." and the third season of "Californication."

He played recurring characters in shows like "Law & Order: Special Victims Unit," "Grace and Frankie," "The Gifted," "The Grey's Anatomy," and "New Girl." He was also seen playing a major role in the NBC series "Zoey's Extraordinary Playlist." His other famous works include the romantic comedy "Summer Lovers," "High Spirits," "Milena," and "Late for Dinner."

Actor Peter Gallagher | Getty Images | Photo by Michael Tullberg

Gallagher owns a 20-acre estate in New Milford, Connecticut which he bought in 2004. He also bought a $2 million, 5,225-square-foot home in LA's Brentwood neighborhood and sold it for $5 million in 2023.

Gallagher was born on August 19, 1955, in New York City. He was the youngest of three children of advertising executive Thomas Jr. and bacteriologist Mary Ann. He was brought up in North Castle and attended Tufts University in Massachusetts. He later studied acting at the William Esper Studio in New York.

In 1983, Gallagher married Paula Harwood, and the couple had two children: James and Kathryn. His daughter Kathryn is an actress and singer.

What is Peter Gallagher most famous for?

Peter Gallagher is best known for his role as Sandy Cohen in the television drama series "The O.C."

Does Peter Gallagher have a son?

Yes. Peter Gallagher has a son named James Gallagher.

Who plays Schmidt's dad in "New Girl"?

Peter Gallagher was seen playing Schmidt's dad in "New Girl."

