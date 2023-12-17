Name Peter Fonda Net Worth $40 million DOB 23 February 1940 DOD 16 August 2019 Age 79 years Gender Male Profession Actor, writer, director, producer Nationality American

Recognizable for classics across genres such as "Easy Rider" and "Ulee's Gold", Peter Fonda, an icon of the 1960s counterculture movement as well as a distinguished actor, director, author, and producer, had earned a $40 million net worth by the time of his death in 2019. Apart from his memorable acting gigs, Fonda also directed films such as "The Hired Hand" and "Wanda Nevada." The culturally relevant star was also the brother of another pop-culture icon Jane Fonda, and passed on his legacy to his daughter Bridget Fonda, who became an established actor. Coming from a family already involved in showbiz, Fonda followed in the footsteps of his father and well-known actor Henry Fonda.

American actors Henry Fonda (1905 - 1982, centre), his son Peter Fonda and daughter Jane Fonda, circa 1963. Getty Images | Photo by Silver Screen Collection

Fonda's diverse career in the entertainment industry served as the primary revenue stream throughout his life. After studying acting in Omaha, Nebraska, and making his way to Broadway, Fonda gained attention for his performances in various productions, including the critically acclaimed "Blood, Sweat and Stanley Poole." This also paved the way for roles in both film and television, before Fonda's foray into countercultural cinema during the mid-1960s. Embracing a nonconformist image, he distanced himself from mainstream Hollywood, and became associated with the biker film genre through roles in films like "The Wild Angels." His involvement in countercultural projects and collaboration with influential figures like Jack Nicholson and Dennis Hopper showcased his commitment to artistic exploration.

Fonda found his breakthrough in 1969 with the production, co-writing, and a major role in "Easy Rider." The independent road movie, exploring the societal landscape of the 1960s, became a massive hit, grossing $60 million on a budget of less than $400,000. Fonda turned his ability to navigate both mainstream and countercultural cinema into a strategic approach to income generation. Beyond acting, Fonda supplemented his income through direction and screenwriting.

American actors Peter Fonda (left) and Jane Fonda, visiting their father, Henry Fonda (1905 - 1982) in his dressing room, backstage at the ANTA Playhouse in New York City, 4th December 1969. Henry Fonda is starring in a Broadway production of Thornton Wilder's 'Our Town'. Getty Images | Photo by Tim Boxer

Peter Fonda's assets included a ranch in Paradise Valley, Montana, which he maintained for more than 30 years. This property reflected his connection to nature and served as a retreat away from the hustle and bustle of Hollywood.

Peter Fonda and Dennis Hopper at Red Rock West Premiere Party at Club USA, New York, April 2, 1994. Getty Images | Photo by Steve Eichner

As for his personal life, Fonda was married thrice. He had two children from his first marriage to Susan Brewer in 1961, which ended in a divorce in 1974. He then married Portia Rebecca Crockett and later wed Margaret DeVogelaere, with whom he stayed until his death from lung cancer in 2019.

Dallas-Fort Worth Film Critics Association Awards (1998): Best Actor - DFWFCA Award - Film: Ulee's Gold

New York Film Critics Circle Awards (1997): Best Actor - NYFCC Award - Film: Ulee's Gold

Golden Globe Awards (1998): Best Actor in a Motion Picture - Drama - Golden Globe - Film: Ulee's Gold

Screen Actors Guild Awards (1998): Outstanding Male Actor in a Leading Role - Actor - Film: Ulee's Gold

Phoenix Film Festival (2004): Copper Wing Tribute Award

San Luis Obispo International Film Festival (2008): King Vidor Memorial Award

Online Film & Television Association (OFTA) Film Awards (1998): Best Drama

Actor - OFTA Film Award - Film: Ulee's Gold

(L-R), father Henry, daughter Jane, and son Peter, all here for current film assignments, discuss scripts during a reunion on the location-set of "Sunday in New York," in which Jane stars. Henry is here for "Fail-Safe," and Peter is in rehearsals for "Lilith." All three movies will be partially filmed in New York City. Getty Images

How did Peter Fonda contribute to the counterculture of the 1960s?

Peter Fonda played a significant role in the counterculture by starring in and producing "Easy Rider."

What was Peter Fonda's last film?

Peter Fonda's final two films, "The Magic Hours" and "The Last Full Measure," were released posthumously in 2019.

What was the significance of Fonda's ranch in Montana?

Fonda's ranch in Paradise Valley, Montana, served as a retreat for over 30 years, reflecting his connection to nature and providing an escape from the Hollywood scene.

