Name Paul Pierce Net Worth $80 Million Salary $2 Million Gender Male Date of Birth Oct 13, 1977 Age 45 Years Nationality United States of America Profession Basketball Player

Retired American basketball player Paul Pierce, with a net worth of $80 million as of October 2023 (per Celebrity Net Worth) enjoyed a stellar 19-season career in the NBA, primarily with the Boston Celtics. Selected as the 10th overall pick in the 1998 NBA draft, Pierce dedicated 15 years to the Celtics, achieving ten All-Star selections. His notable contributions include leading the team to the NBA Finals in 2008 and 2010, securing victory in the 2008 NBA Finals. In his inaugural NBA Finals appearance, Pierce earned the title of the 2008 NBA Finals MVP.

Former NBA player Paul Pierce hypes up the crowd prior to the game between the Miami Heat and the Boston Celtics /Adam Glanzman/Getty Images

Career earnings

Throughout his NBA career from 1998 to 2018, Paul Pierce amassed an impressive $198 million in NBA salary alone, securing his position among the top 25 highest-paid players in NBA history in terms of total career earnings. On top of his substantial salary, Pierce earned tens of millions through endorsements. During his peak in the 2009-2010 era, he garnered $19 million in NBA salary and an additional $3-4 million annually from endorsements.

Brooklyn Nets

In the summer of 2013, Paul Pierce was traded to the Brooklyn Nets. During his sole season with the team, he posted averages of 13.5 points, 4.6 rebounds, and 2.4 assists over 75 games. Pierce achieved a significant milestone by scoring his 25,000th career point, becoming the 18th player in NBA history to reach this mark. The Nets secured a playoff spot that postseason but were eliminated in the second round by the Heat.

Paul Pierce looks on during the first quarter between the Boston Celtics and the Miami Heat / Maddie Meyer/Getty Images

Paul Pierce's post-NBA career

Following his retirement from the NBA, Paul Pierce transitioned to a role as a studio analyst for ESPN's shows "The Jump" and "NBA Countdown." However, his association with the network came to an abrupt end in 2021 when he was terminated for live-streaming a poker game that featured alcohol, marijuana, and several scantily clad women.

In 2009, Paul Pierce invested $6.5 million in a luxurious mansion located in a gated Calabasas community. The expansive property boasts 8 bedrooms, covers 16,000 square feet, and features amenities such as an infinity pool and a half basketball court. Pierce decided to list the property in November 2020, initially asking for $10.995 million. Eventually, by the end of March 2021, he accepted an offer of $9.995 million for the mansion.

Paul Pierce attends the 23rd annual Harold & Carole Pump Foundation Gala / Rodin Eckenroth/Getty Images

Born on October 13, 1977, in Oakland, California, Paul Pierce later relocated with his family to Inglewood, where he attended Inglewood High School. Despite facing setbacks with being cut from the varsity basketball team in his freshman and sophomore years, Pierce's determination led him to become the team's standout player during his junior year. In his personal life, Pierce was previously married to Julie Landrum, and they have three children—Prianna, Adrian, and Prince. In a harrowing incident in 2000, Pierce survived a stabbing where he sustained 11 wounds to the face, neck, and back while at a Boston dance club. He underwent surgery to address the extensive damage from the attack.

How many titles has Paul Pierce won?

He won 1 Finals MVP award and 1 NBA championship.

How many seasons has Paul Pierce played?

Paul Pierce played 19 seasons for 4 teams, including the Celtics and Clippers.

What year did Paul Pierce win MVP?

Paul Pierce was named Finals MVP in June 2008.

