Name Patti LaBelle Net Worth $60 Million Salary $4 Million+ Annual Income 10 Million+ Source of Income Singing and entrepreneurship DOB May 24, 1944 Age 79 years old Gender Female Profession Actor, singer-songwriter, composer, Entrepreneur, Author Nationality American

Popular for her R&B and blues tracks as well as roles in award-winning movies, singer, songwriter, entrepreneur, and actress Patti LaBelle is a legend who now has a net worth of $60 million. Starting off in the 60s as a member of the group "Patti LaBelle and the Blue Belles," she achieved immense success as a solo artist and actress in both film and television over a span of more than 50 years.

Despite diverse revenue streams, music remains the main source of income for LaBelle, with a discography spanning over 20 albums, many of which have achieved gold or platinum certifications. Her iconic hit, "Lady Marmalade," released in 1975, soared to the top of the Billboard Hot 100 chart. Her electrifying live performances have also added to her fortune, as she has graced some of the world's biggest stages, securing lucrative earnings from sold-out shows.

In the digital age, LaBelle remains relevant and her music continues to captivate audiences worldwide, since her songs are streamed millions of times each month on platforms like Spotify and Apple Music, translating into substantial profits.

LaBelle's foray into acting includes her notable appearances in television series like "A Different World" and "Empire," supplementing her income further.

She also showcased her talent on Broadway, featuring in musicals like "Your Arms Too Short to Box with God" (1982), "Fela!" (2010), and the Tony Award-nominated "After Midnight" (2014). Her film credits include "Sing" (1989), "Idlewild" (2006), "Semi-Pro" (2008), and "Mama, I Want to Sing!" (2012).

Beyond music and acting, LaBelle diversified her income through her own line of food products offering frozen meals, gravies, and desserts.

LaBelle even hosted her own variety show, "The Patti LaBelle Show," in 1985, offering fans a unique glimpse into her versatile talent. She forayed into reality TV as a contestant on season 20 of "Dancing with the Stars" in 2015.

LaBelle's real estate holdings reportedly include a stunning mansion in Philadelphia and a residence in Los Angeles. In addition to her impressive real estate investments, LaBelle's assets include a successful line of food products and music royalties.

Year Earnings 2021 $40 Million 2022 $50 Million 2023 $60 Million

Instagram 1.1 Million Followers Facebook 2.8 Million Followers Twitter 435,100 Followers YouTube 320,000 Subscribers

LaBelle married Armstead Edwards in 1969, who later managed her solo career. They separated in the late 1990s and finalized their divorce in 2003. Together, they have one son, Zuri Kye Edwards, born in 1973, who now manages her career. LaBelle also enjoys the love of her two grandchildren.

Throughout her illustrious career, LaBelle has garnered awards and accolades including two Emmy Awards for Outstanding Individual Performance in a Variety or Music Program, three Grammy Awards, and multiple Image Awards. She has also received lifetime achievement awards and American Music Awards for her significant contributions to the music industry.

What is Patti LaBelle's most famous song?

Patti LaBelle's iconic hit "Lady Marmalade" is one of her most renowned songs, which reached the number one spot on the Billboard Hot 100 chart.

Is Patti LaBelle still active in the music industry?

Yes, Patti LaBelle continues to be active in the music industry, delighting fans with her performances and occasional releases.

What are Patti LaBelle's business ventures apart from music and acting

Patti LaBelle has ventured into the food industry with her line of frozen meals.