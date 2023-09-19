What Is Paris Hilton's Net Worth?

Name Paris Hilton Net Worth $300 Million Sources of Income Entrepreneur, Model, Singer, Gender Female Date of Birth Feb 17, 1981 Age 42 years Nationality United States of America Profession Model, Singer, Businessperson

Paris Hilton, heiress, model, actress and entrepreneur, is the great-granddaughter of Conrad Hilton, the founder of the Hilton Hotel chain. She first got tabloid attention in the late 1990s when she joined NYC's social scene. Hilton ventured into modeling at the age of 19 and signed with Donald Trump's agency Trump Model Management. She was soon photographed by David LaChapelle and her pictures were on the 2000 September issue of Vanity Fair. As of 2023, Paris Hilton's net worth is somewhere around $300 million.

Hilton has made a lot through endorsing fragrances. She has reportedly endorsed 17 fragrances that have generated over $2 billion in gross revenue. She received around 30% cut of the profits generated. Hilton has also earned from her reality TV show called, "The Simple Life", which premiered in 2004 just after her intimate video with her ex-boyfriend Rick Saloman surfaced online. She reportedly sued him for distributing it himself and received $400,000 in settlement.

She has written a book called, "Confessions of an Heiress: A Tongue-in-Cheek Peek Behind the Pose" with author Merle Ginsberg. The book became the NY Time best-seller list. Hilton also started a perfume line and a nightclub franchise. In 2005, she began designing jewelry and released another book called, "Your Heiress Diary: Confess It All To Me." Hilton has also started a record label and released her first self-titled album. She has released a tracksuit line, collaborated with Quay Australia on a sunglass collection and joined the cast of an animated web series that was released on YouTube.

Hilton bought a home in LA's Sherman Oaks for $5.9 million. She also owns a home in Beverly Hills and a home in the west Hollywood Hills. In 2021, she paid another $8.4 million for an oceanfront property in Malibu. Earlier this year, she reportedly moved into a Beverly Park mansion that was last listed as a $160,000-per-month rental.

Paris Hilton was arrested and placed on probation for driving under the influence of alcohol. She was sentenced to 45 days in jail. Hilton was engaged to Jason Shaw from 2002-3003 but the two called off the engagement after just four months. In 2018, she became engaged to actor Chris Zylka, however, they did not end up getting married. In 2019, she started dating venture capitalist Carter Reum. The two tied the knot in 2021 and welcomed a son through surrogacy in 2023.

Paris Hilton | Getty Images | Cindy Ord

Are Paris Hilton and Nicole Richie still friends?

Despite their very public fallout in the year 2005, the two are now friends. In 2019, Hilton revealed on Watch that she and Richie are friends.

Is Paris Hilton Married Now?

Yes, she tied the knot with Fiance Carter Reum in November 2021. The couple share a son, whom they welcomed through surrogacy in January 2023.

Are Paris Hilton and Kim Kardashian still friends?

Yes, the two media personalities are on great terms. The pair go way back and the two personalities have stayed strong through thick and thin.

