Name Ozzy Osbourne Net Worth $220 million Gender Male DOB December 3, 1948 Age 74 Years Nationality England Profession Singer, Musician, Songwriter, Composer, Author, Lyricist, Television Producer,

Also Read: Popular DJ Jimmy Savile Was Exposed as a Sexual Predator After His Death; Here's His Net Worth

Ozzy Osbourne, the renowned English singer, songwriter, actor, and television personality, possesses a substantial fortune of $220 million, per Celebrity Net Worth. His fame stems from his role as the primary singer in the legendary heavy metal group Black Sabbath and his thriving solo music endeavors. This substantial wealth is the cumulative result of his and his wife Sharon Osbourne's enduring partnership spanning several decades.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Ozzy Osbourne (@ozzyosbourne)

Ozzy Osbourne's music career

Also Read: From 'Black Hawk Down' to 'Munich': Eric Bana's Diverse Career Journey and Net Worth

Ozzy Osbourne's musical legacy is truly remarkable with over 100 million albums sold. He achieved induction into the prestigious Rock and Roll Hall of Fame as a pivotal member of Black Sabbath and earned a place in the UK Music Hall of Fame, both as part of the band and for his solo career. His recognition extends to having a star on both the Hollywood Walk of Fame and the Birmingham Walk of Stars. In 2014, he was honored with the Global Icon Award at the MTV Europe Music Awards, and in 2015, he received the Ivor Novello Award for Lifetime Achievement from the British Academy of Songwriters, Composers, and Authors.

How much does Ozzy Osbourne make per concert?

Also Read: From Walking the Ramp as Supermodel to Organizing Yoga Retreats: Rachel Hunter's Life and Net Worth

Ozzy Osbourne's pre-concert earnings vary widely but Ozzfest, the festival tour he founded in October 1996, made him the first rock star to achieve a remarkable $50 million in merchandise sales alone. The tour has grossed over $100 million and sold more than five million tickets since its inception, per Parade.

Musician Ozzy Osbourne performs during half-time of the 2022 NFL season opening game /Harry How/Getty Images



Ozzfest

During the mid-1990s, Ozzy Osbourne played a pioneering role in establishing the renowned metal festival tour known as Ozzfest, which he continues to oversee and occasionally perform at. The management of Ozzfest is in the capable hands of his wife and manager, Sharon Osbourne, with assistance from their son, Jack. The inaugural Ozzfest took place on October 25, 1996, in Phoenix, Arizona. Over the years, this festival has attracted a staggering five million attendees and generated a substantial revenue of over $100 million. Ozzfest's tremendous success also made Ozzy Osbourne the first hard rock and heavy metal artist to achieve $50 million in merchandise sales.

How much did "The Osbournes" make per episode?

In the first season of "The Osbournes," every family member, except for Aimee Osbourne, who chose not to participate in the show, earned $20,000 per episode. With Season 1 consisting of 10 episodes, the Osbournes collectively earned $800,000. The tremendous success of the series, which was the highest-rated show on MTV at the time, led to substantial salary increases for the family in Season 2. Under Sharon's negotiations, they secured $5 million per family member for the entire season along with additional perks.

Musician Ozzy Osbourne signs copies of his album "Patient Number 9" at Fingerprints Music/Scott Dudelson/Getty Images

In 2011, Ozzy and Sharon Osbourne sold their 2-acre estate in Hidden Hills, California with an 11,000-square-foot mansion for $11.5 million, down from the initial listing price of $12.999 million. Around the same time, they also sold their Malibu oceanfront beach mansion for just under $8 million, after listing it for $9.45 million. In 2014, they bought a $4 million condo in the Sierra Towers building in Los Angeles and later acquired the adjacent unit in 2021, totaling approximately $6.3 million for both. In 2023, Ozzy listed the original condo for $4.8 million. In 2015, the couple purchased a mansion in LA's Hancock Park neighborhood for $12 million. However, in July 2022, they listed it for $18 million as they planned to return to England.

Beverly Hills TV Show House

In November 1999, they bought a 10,000-square-foot mansion in Beverly Hills for $4 million. This home later became famous as the filming location for their reality TV show, "The Osbournes" which aired from March 2002 to 2005. They sold the Beverly Hills mansion for $11.5 million in April 2013, with Christina Aguilera as the buyer.

Instagram 5.8M followers Facebook 12M followers Twitter 5.5M followers

John Michael Osbourne was born on December 3, 1948, in Birmingham, England. He grew up with three older sisters and two younger brothers. His well-known nickname Ozzy has been with him since his primary school days. In 1971, Osbourne met his first wife, Thelma Riley at a Birmingham nightclub and they tied the knot in the same year. The couple had two children together, and Osbourne also adopted Thelma's son from a previous relationship but the couple later divorced. In July 1982, Osbourne married his manager, Sharon Arden and they have three children of their own.

Musician Ozzy Osbourne performs during half-time of the NFL game between the Los Angeles Rams and the Buffalo Bills at SoFi Stadium/Kevork Djansezian/Getty Images

How much is the Osbourne family worth?

The Osbourne family is worth an estimated total of about $251 million. Ozzy and Sharon are worth around $220 million while Jack Osbourne is worth an estimated $15 million and Kelly Osbourne an estimated $16 million.

How much did MTV pay the Osbournes?

Sharon conducted negotiations for the Osbourne family's second-season contracts, securing a $20 million total salary with each family member receiving $5 million. Additionally, MTV covered the expenses for constructing a new home for the family and the costs of their dog's therapy bills.



What happened to Ozzy Osbourne?

Osbourne revealed he had been diagnosed with a mild form of Parkinson's in January 2020.

More from MARKETREALIST

Ian Gillan's Relationship With Deep Purple was Marked by Multiple Comebacks; Here's His Net Worth

What Is Former Playboy Model Jenny McCarthy's Net Worth?