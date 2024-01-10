What Is 'One Tree Hill' Star Austin Nichols' Net Worth?

Name Austin Nichols Net Worth $4 Million Sources of Income Acting, Directing, etc. Gender Male Date of Birth Apr 24, 1980 Age 43 Profession Actor, Film director, Athlete Nationality United States of America

American actor, director and athlete Austin Nichols is best known for playing Julian Baker in the CW drama series, "One Tree Hill." He is also known for his works in "The Day After Tomorrow," " Wimbledon" and "John from Cincinnati" in which he played the titular role of John Monad. As of Jan 2024, Austin Nichols' net worth is somewhere around $4 million, per Celebrity Net Worth.

Image Source: Austin Nichols | Chesnot

Nichols started his career by gate-crashing a party at the Sundance Film Festival where he was signed by a manager. He later moved to Los Angeles after signing the contract and enrolled at the University of Southern California. He made guest appearances in "Family Law," "Watching Ellie," "Odd Man Out," and "Wolf Lake." He was then seen in "The Utopian Society" which was directed by John P. Aguirre as the stereotypical "frat boy."

He was later cast in the movie "The Day After Tomorrow." The film received really bad reviews but was a box-office success. In 2004, he was seen in "Wimbledon" where he was seen opposite Kirsten Dunst and Paul Bettany. He was later seen in the 2005 movie, "Thanks to Gravity" which was then followed by his appearances in episodes of "Pasadena" and "Surface." He was next seen in the 2006 movie, " The House of Usher" which was directed by Hayle Cloake whose story was based on the work by Edgar Allan Poe.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Austin Nichols (@austinnichols)

He was also seen in a few episodes of the NBC drama series, "Friday Night Lights" before being cast in the CW drama called, "One Tree Hill." In 2014, he was seen playing the role of Tommy Wheeler in the showtime series "Ray Donovan." He was also seen in the horror series, "The Walking Dead" and was later made one of the series regulars. Nichols was also seen in the drama-thriller series, "Bates Motel."

Austin Nichols was born in Ann Arbon and moved to Austin after his birth. He was named after the Austin Nichols distilling company, producers of Wild Turkey bourbon. His father was a radiologist and mother a homemaker. Before entering the world of showbiz, he was a professional trick water skier and a 10-time national champion.

He is a huge fan of cinema and once said that he always notes who does the music, and the edits, in a film. He reportedly watches over 20 films in a single week. He was dating "One Tree Hill" co-actor Sophia Bush but the relationship ended after six years in 2012. He was also in a relationship with Chloe Bennet from 2014 to 2017.

CinEuphoria Awards- Winner in the year 2020 for "The Walking Dead"

Was Austin Nichols in "Friday Night Lights"?

In 2007, Nichols appeared in a few episodes of the NBC drama series "Friday Night Lights."

Who is Julian Baker in "One Tree Hill"?

The role was played by Austin Nichols in the CW series "One Tree Hill."

How tall is Austin Nichols?

Austin Nichols' height is around 1.91m.

