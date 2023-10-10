Name Olivia Rodrigo Net Worth $16 million DOB February 20, 2003 Age 20 years Gender Female Professional Singer-songwriter Nationality American

An emerging singer and actor who has raced towards fame with Disney shows such as "High School Musical," Olivia Rodrigo has earned a $16 million net worth. From her early days as a Disney star to her meteoric rise in the music scene, Rodrigo has bolstered her financial success at a very young age. Apart from singing and piano lessons, Rodrigo started off writing songs and by the age of 12, she was playing the lead in "Grace Stirs Up Success." That was followed by Disney series "Bizaardvark," before she finally got her big break with "High School Musical."

Olivia Rodrigo attends the 2023 MTV Video Music Awards at Prudential Center on September 12, 2023 in Newark, New Jersey. Getty Images | Photo by Taylor Hill

What are Olivia Rodrigo's sources of income?

Acting has been the key source of income for Rodrigo, and has opened doors for her to make the most of other talents as well. Her value as an artist has been built by her roles in Disney shows, placing her among successful artists such as Selena Gomez and Demi Lovato.

Music is another source for Rodrigo's financial growth, and in late 2020, she signed a record deal with Interscope/Geffen Records, a pivotal move that allowed her to retain ownership of her work right from the start of her career. This decision has proven to be financially lucrative, as it ensures that she receives a substantial share of the profits generated from her music sales and streaming. Additionally, her chart-topping singles, successful debut album "Sour," and subsequent music releases have further boosted her income.

Endorsements deals

Olivia's popularity and social media presence have made her an attractive choice for endorsements. In 2022, she became the first celebrity partner of the beauty brand Glossier.

Olivia Rodrigo performs onstage during the 2023 MTV Video Music Awards at Prudential Center on September 12, 2023 in Newark, New Jersey. Getty Images | Photo by Theo Wargo

Social media following

Instagram 34.6 Million Followers Twitter 2 Million Followers TikTok 17.9 Million Followers YouTube 12.5 Million Followers

Personal life

Rodrigo's personal life has been a subject of intrigue and speculation, especially given her meteoric rise to fame. The 20-year-old pop sensation has experienced various romantic relationships throughout her career. She was rumored to have dated Joshua Bassett, her co-star from "High School Musical: The Musical: The Series," though neither of them confirmed the relationship. Olivia's dating history includes her time with music producer Adam Faze, and a short-lived romance with Zack Bia, a music executive, which was believed to be the inspiration behind her song 'Vampire.'

Awards and recognition

Brit Awards (2022): International Song of the Year for "Good 4 U" Grammy Awards (2022) Kids' Choice Awards, USA (2023) MTV Movie + TV Awards (2022) Billboard Music Awards (2022) Juno Awards (2022): International Album of the Year for "Sour"

FAQs

Why is Olivia Rodrigo's album titled "Sour"?

"Sour" symbolizes the raw, intense emotions in her music, especially about heartbreak and growing up.

How did her role in "High School Musical: The Musical: The Series" impact her music career?

It helped her gain fame and introduced her music to a wider audience.

What makes Olivia Rodrigo's songwriting stand out?

Her ability to write relatable, emotionally charged lyrics resonates with young listeners, making her a unique voice in the music industry.

