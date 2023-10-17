Name Olivia Newton-John Net Worth $60 Million Salary $4 Million + Source of Income Acting, music DOB Sep 26, 1948 DOD Aug 8, 2022 Gender Female Profession Singer, actor, entrepreneur, songwriter, producer Nationality British

After memorable appearances in movies such as "Grease" and iconic hit tracks including "Physical," British actress, singer, and author Dame Olivia Newton-John AC DBE, had earned an estimated $60 million net worth before her death in 2022. Even before appearing on the silver screen, Newton-John had launched her solo career through a TV show in the 70s, after which she delivered chart toppers in Britain and gained attention in the US as a country singer. She bagged a Grammy for best female country vocal performance and another for best pop female vocalist, before landing a part in the musical "Grease." Although her films following that didn't do well, Newton-John continued to reinvent herself as a musician and delivered hits in the rock genre with "Physical" and "Totally Hot." Beyond her professional career, she also recorded soothing music for infants dedicated to her daughter, and became a UN Goodwill Ambassador. This beloved and multi-talented celebrity had been battling cancer on-and-off for many years before her death.

Music has been the primary source of income for Newton-John, despite a short-lived stint in movies and her role in a classic. In addition to that, her sources of revenue include television, books, endorsements, and business ventures. Back in the 80s, Newton-John had also launched her own fashion label Koala Blue.

Olivia Newton-John performs on stage at Royal Albert Hall on March 13, 2013 in London, England/ Photo by Neil Lupin/Redferns via Getty Images

Newton-John co-founded the Olivia Newton-John Cancer Wellness & Research Centre at Austin Hospital in Heidelberg, Victoria, Australia, which aimed to provide world-class treatment and care, complemented by wellness programs for cancer patients.

Olivia Newton-John's diverse portfolio of assets included an exquisite oceanfront Malibu home, which could be worth $80+ million today, but she sold it in 2005. In 2015, she purchased a 12-acre horse ranch in Santa Ynez, California, which she listed for sale in 2019 at $5.4 million. Newton-John also owned a 187-acre country estate in Australia, which she sold for $4.6 million. In addition to all these, she also owned various properties in Florida.

Australian actress, Olivia Newton-John performs her song "Physical" on stage before leading the inaugural Wellness Walk /Photo by Scott Barbour/Getty Images

Year Earnings 2021 $57 Million 2022 $53 Million 2023 $60 Million

Olivia Newton-John's personal life was marked by relationships, including her engagement to Bruce Welch in 1968, marriage to Matt Lattanzi in 1984, and her relationship with Patrick McDermott, who disappeared in 2005. In 2008, she married John Easterling, the founder of the Amazon Herb Company, in a unique Incan spiritual ceremony.

Olivia Newton-John courageously battled breast cancer on multiple occasions and, along with her husband John Easterling, founded the Research Centre to support cancer patients.

She garnered numerous awards and honors over the years, including a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame, and an induction into the Australian Recording Industry Association Hall of Fame. She was recognized for her philanthropic endeavors, receiving accolades such as the Humanitarian Award from the Red Cross and the "Woman of the 21st Century" Award from the Women's Guild of Cedar-Sinai Hospital.

Singer Olivia Newton-John performs in 1975 in Detroit, Michigan/ Photo by Michael Ochs Archives/Getty Images

What was Olivia Newton-John's net worth at the time of her death?

Olivia Newton-John's net worth was approximately $60 million when she passed away in 2022.

What were her major sources of income?

Olivia Newton-John's income primarily came from her successful careers in music and acting.

What were her notable business ventures?

One of her most significant business ventures was co-founding the Olivia Newton-John Cancer Wellness & Research Centre.

