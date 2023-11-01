Name OJ Simpson Net Worth $3 Million Annual Income $25,000+ Source of Income Pensions DOB Jul 9, 1947 Age 76 years old Gender Male Profession Football player, actor, film producer Nationality American

Synonymous with the heights to which NFL stardom can elevate athletes and notorious for one of America's most talked about murder trials, O.J. Simpson is now left with a $3 million net worth. The former American football player, sports commentator, and actor has had a tumultuous life marked by tremendous highs and lows. His journey from NFL superstar to criminal conviction and ongoing legal battles is nothing short of a rollercoaster ride.

After his fall from grace, today O.J. Simpson's NFL pension remains his primary source of income. State law protects this pension from being claimed by the Goldman family, who are owed a substantial sum due to a civil case verdict related to the murder of Ronald Goldman, for which O.J. Simpson was found responsible. Simpson also has a smaller pension from the Screen Actor's Guild, which provides him with a monthly income.

O.J. Simpson of the Buffalo Bills during NFL Playoff game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and the Buffalo Bills/ Photo by Ross Lewsis/Getty Images

Simpson's earnings as an NFL player were substantial, and his impact on the game is undeniable. He was drafted by the Buffalo Bills in 1969 and bagged a groundbreaking contract worth $650,000 for five years, which was considered the largest contract in pro sports history at that time. O.J. Simpson's career as a football player was nothing short of remarkable, with accolades that included the Heisman Trophy and becoming the first NFL player to rush for over two thousand yards in a single season in 1973.

At the peak of his NFL career, Simpson secured a contract worth $650,000 for five years. Adjusted for inflation, this is equivalent to approximately $4.5 million today. Simpson's contract negotiations were a pivotal moment in professional sports history, signaling a shift in the way athletes were compensated. As for now, he could be getting a $25,000 per month pension from the NFL.

In addition to his NFL salary, Simpson had several high-profile endorsements during his playing days. One of the most notable endorsements was with Hertz, a car rental company, which significantly contributed to his income.

O.J. Simpson- Photo by Ethan Miller/Getty Images

Post-NFL, Simpson ventured into showbiz and became a successful actor, television producer, and commercial spokesman. He appeared in movies like "The Klansman" and "The Naked Gun" series, the miniseries "Roots," and produced TV movies in the early 1980s. Simpson was also the commercial spokesman for Hertz car rental company. He further dabbled in sports commentary as a part of the Monday Night Football team.

Year Earnings 2021 $4.4 Million 2022 $5 Million 2023 $3 Million

Simpson's personal life has been marked by both success and tragedy. He was born in San Francisco in 1947 and enjoyed a highly successful football career, earning the Heisman Trophy and numerous accolades during his time in the NFL. He was also married twice and had multiple children.

O.J. Simpson during The EGA & Citizen Change Present The EGA Celebrity Golf Tournament / Photo by Jamie McCarthy/WireImage for Brand Seven Marketing

Unfortunately, Simpson's life took a dark turn with the murder trial of his ex-wife, Nicole Brown, and her friend, Ronald Goldman. Despite being found not guilty in the criminal trial, he was held financially responsible in a civil trial, resulting in a substantial judgment against him. O.J. Simpson's subsequent legal issues, including a robbery and kidnapping conviction, have kept him in the public eye for all the wrong reasons.

What is O.J. Simpson's net worth?

O.J. Simpson's net worth is currently $3 million.

What was O.J. Simpson's NFL salary?

At the height of his NFL career, Simpson secured a groundbreaking contract worth $650,000 for five years.

Does O.J. Simpson have any business ventures outside of the NFL?

Yes, Simpson pursued a career in entertainment, appearing in movies, producing TV shows, and serving as a commercial spokesman for Hertz.

