Name Nicklas Backstrom Net Worth $50 million Gender Male DOB Nov 23, 1987 Age 35 years Nationality Swedish Profession Ice hockey player

Swedish ice hockey player Nicklas Backstrom has a net worth of $50 million. In his current contract, Backstrom makes an annual salary of $9.2 million. He made his entry into the league when he was drafted by the Capitals in 2006. Backstrom also proudly represents his home country, Sweden, in international competitions.

Nicklas Backstrom #19 of the Washington Capitals skates /Photo by Minas Panagiotakis/Getty Images

On May 21, 2007, Backstrom signed a three-year entry-level deal with the Washington Capitals and scored his first point in the NHL against the Thrashers a few months later. Playing alongside Alexander Ovechkin, he set records for both the team and the league, forming a powerhouse duo in the NHL. Backstrom had an impressive rookie season with 69 points, including 14 goals, and came in second for the Calder Trophy. Fast forward three years, and he locked in a ten-year extension with the Capitals. In 2018, Backstrom played a key role in the Capitals' Stanley Cup victory over the Vegas Golden Knights.

Last year, Backstrom scored his 1000th goal. Since the 2013-2014 season, he's had an outstanding streak of six consecutive seasons with 50 or more assists, a feat achieved by only 26 players ever. Not just a Capitals star, Backstrom also made a significant impact on the Swedish national team. He led them to a gold finish at the 2006 World Championships, grabbed a silver medal at the 2014 Winter Olympics in Sochi, and secured another gold medal at the 2017 Men's Ice Hockey World Championships.

3rd all time and climbing, congrats bro ⁦@ovi8⁩ pic.twitter.com/vMMifRgbtz — Nicklas Backstrom (@backstrom19) March 16, 2022

Contracts & Career Earnings

Backstrom's three-year deal with the Washington Capitals fetched him $7.2 million. Fast forward to 2010, he signed a hefty ten-year contract worth $67 million. In 2020, he secured a five-year deal totaling $46 million. This included a whopping $25 million signing bonus, a guaranteed $46 million, and an average yearly salary of $9.2 million. Throughout his impressive 16-year NHL journey, Backstrom has pocketed over $97.5 million from his salary alone.

Nicklas Backstrom #19 of the Washington Capitals/Minas Panagiotakis/Getty Images

Backstrom and his wife, Liza Berg, have three kids—two daughters and a son. Beyond the ice, Backstrom reveals his passion for football, particularly as a dedicated supporter of Arsenal F.C.

Hip Injury

Backstrom has decided to take a break from the game due to health reasons. The 35-year-old underwent resurfacing surgery on his left hip in June 2022 and made a comeback to the team in January 2023. In the last season, he made an impressive return, notching seven goals and 21 points in 39 games while playing an average of less than 17 minutes per game. However, this season has presented some challenges, with Backstrom securing just one point in eight games and averaging 14 minutes and 33 seconds of ice time per game.

Is Nicklas Backstrom injured?

Backstrom had hip resurfacing surgery in the summer of 2022 to address a chronic injury that had bothered him for years.

Did Nicklas Backstrom retire?

Nicklas Backstrom has not retired but decided to take a break from the game.