Name Nick Faldo Net Worth $60 Million Gender Male DOB Jul 18, 1957 Age 66 years Nationality England Profession Architect, Golfer, Commentator

Nick Faldo, hailing from England, is a seasoned golfer and television commentator with a net worth of $60 million. His impressive achievements include securing numerous Open Championships and Masters titles, as well as holding the coveted top spot on the Official World Golf Ranking for a total of 97 weeks. In 2006, he took on the role of lead golf analyst for CBS Sports.

Earnings from CBS contract

In October 2006, Nick Faldo signed a multi-year deal with CBS as the lead analyst, securing an impressive contract worth $8 million for that year.

Prize money and tours

In July 2013, Nick Faldo earned $3,240 as prize money from the 142nd Open Championship. His earnings earlier in January 2013 were substantial, with $6,840,000 from the U.S. PGA Tour and an impressive $10,940,000 from the European Tour.

In July 2014, Nick Faldo earned $3,640 in prize money from the 143rd Open Championship. In July 2015, he secured a total of $11,300 in prize money from the Senior Open Championship Presented by Rolex, the 144th Open Championship, and the US Senior PGA Championship presented by KitchenAid.

By December 2017, his official prize money from 446 European Tour tournaments spanning from 1976 to 2017 amounted to $8,850,000. In July 2017, he added $4,540 to his earnings from the Senior Open Championship presented by Rolex.

Looking at his Staysure Tour performances from 2007 to 2018, Nick Faldo accumulated $46,050 in official prize money. In July 2018, he further boosted his earnings with prize money from the Senior Open presented by Rolex.

Image Source: Sir Nick Faldo of England in media interview during previews for The Senior Open presented by Rolex held at The Old Course / Phil Inglis/Getty Images

Other ventures

Amidst his various endeavors, Faldo established Faldo Design, a golf course design practice, in 1991. Over the years, this company has been responsible for designing or renovating numerous golf courses worldwide, such as Laguna Lang Co in Vietnam, Chart Hills Golf Club in England, and Cottonwood Hills in the United States. In addition, Faldo crafted a world-class course in San Miguel de Allende, Mexico, which officially opened its fairways in 2010.

In 1996, Faldo initiated the Faldo Series, a charitable coaching program aimed at providing young individuals across the globe with golfing opportunities. The following year, he introduced the Faldo Golf Institute, another instructional program with locations in Florida, New Jersey, California, and the United Kingdom. Among his diverse business interests, Faldo also held a brand ambassadorship with Mercedes-Benz.

Image Source: Sir Nick Faldo poses for a portrait wearing a Prostate Cancer UK Charity Badge / Andrew Redington/Getty Images

In 1979, Faldo entered matrimony with Melanie Rockall, but their union dissolved approximately five years later due to Faldo's involvement in a romantic liaison with his manager's secretary. Subsequently, in 1986, Faldo tied the knot with the aforementioned secretary, Gill Bennett, resulting in the birth of three children: Natalie, Matthew, and Georgia. This marriage encountered its conclusion in 1995 when Faldo became romantically involved with a golfing student named Brenna Cepelak. This particular affair concluded in 1998 when Faldo initiated a relationship with Swiss PR agent Valerie Bercher. Infuriated by Faldo's infidelity, Cepelak caused damage amounting to around £10,000 to Faldo's Porsche 959 using a golf club. In 2001, Faldo exchanged vows with Bercher, welcoming a daughter named Emma into their lives in 2003. Unfortunately, their marriage ended in divorce in 2006. Finally, in 2020, Faldo embarked on his fourth marriage, this time to Lindsay De Marco.

Image Source: Sir Nick Faldo of England reacts on the 18th during the Celebration of Champions Challenge /Harry How/Getty Images

In 1997, Nick Faldo achieved the prestigious distinction of being inducted into the World Golf Hall of Fame. In 2009, his remarkable contributions to the sport were further recognized when he was knighted as a Knight Bachelor during the Queen's Birthday Honours. Additionally, Faldo was honored with the Payne Stewart Award in 2014, further cementing his legacy in the world of golf.

Why is he called Sir Nick Faldo?

He was wwarded a knighthood by Queen Elizabeth II in 2009 for his services to golf.

How good was Nick Faldo?

Faldo was named the PGA Tour Player of the Year in 1990 and the European Tour Player of the Year in 1989, 1990, and 1992, and has won 29 European Tour titles.

How many wins does Nick Faldo have?

Nick Faldo's 41 professional wins include 30 victories on the European Tour and six major championships: three Open Championships (1987, 1990, 1992) and three Masters (1989, 1990, 1996).