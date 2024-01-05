What Is Former NBC Sports Chairman Dick Ebersol's Net Worth?

Name Dick Ebersol Net Worth $60 Million Sources of Income Hosting, Production work Gender Male Date of Birth July 28, 1947 Age 76 years Nationality United States of America Profession Television Producer, Host

Also Read: What Is Reality TV Star Kathy Wakile's Husband and Entrepreneur Rich Wakile's Net Worth?

American television executive Dick Ebersol is a senior adviser for NBC Universal Sports & Olympics. He is known for being the chairman of NBC Sports. He was named the Most Powerful Person in Sports by The Sporting News in 1996. As of 2023, his net worth is around $60 million.

Dick Ebersol | Getty Images | Photo by Grant Lamos IV

In 1967, Ebersol left Yale University to become television's first Olympic researcher at ABC Sports. Upon joining NBC in 1974 as the Director of "Weekend Late Night Programming," he played an important role in the creation of the iconic show "Saturday Night Live" (SNL). He executive produced SNL from 1981 to 1985.

Also Read: What Is Actor and Director Max Martini's Net Worth?

In 1983, Ebersol established No Sleep Productions, producing Emmy Award-winning shows like "Friday Night Videos" and "Later with Bob Costas." Partnering with Vince McMahon, he also produced "Saturday Night's Main Event." He became the president of NBC Sports in 1989 and later the chairman of NBC Sports & Olympics in 1998.

Mark Levy, Dick Ebersol and Brian Brown during 26th Annual Sports Emmy Awards | Photo by Marc Bryan-Brown | Getty Images

Also Read: What Is 'Crash' Actor Michael Peña's Net Worth?

Ebersol achieved groundbreaking sports-property acquisitions, including the NFL, NBA, Notre Dame football, and MLB. He also acquired rights to broadcast the 1996 Atlanta Summer Olympics, the 2000 Summer Olympics in Sydney, and the 2002 Winter Olympics in Salt Lake City. His achievements continued with exclusive media rights for the 2004 and 2008 Summer Olympics and the 2006 Winter Olympics.

During the merger of NBC and Universal in 2004, Ebersol assumed the title of Chairman of NBC Universal Sports & Olympics. He produced marquee events such as the Beijing Olympic Games in 2008, the Vancouver Olympic Winter Games in 2010, and Super Bowl XLIII in 2009, which set a U.S. television history record with 152 million viewers. He resigned from NBC Sports in 2011 but returned as a senior adviser for the 2011 NFL season.

Former NBC news anchor Tom Brokaw, Ann Curry, and NBC Sports Chairman Dick Ebersol | Photo by Stephen Lovekin | Getty Images for IRC

Dick Ebersol was born on July 28, 1947, in Torrington, Connecticut. He began his career in 1966. He first married the former "Wheel of Fortune" host, Susan Stafford, and later tied the knot with Susan Saint. The couple had three sons: Charlie, Willie, and Teddy. Unfortunately, Teddy died in a plane crash in 2004.

Olympic Order by the International Olympic Committee 1992

Most Powerful Person in Sports by "The Sporting News" 1996

Sports Executive of the Year

National Academy of Television Arts and Sciences: Emmy Award for Lifetime Achievement

Radio Television Digital News Association: Paul White Award

Why is Dick Ebersol famous?

Dick Ebersol is known for his contributions to television, particularly broadcasting.

What is the Net Worth of Dick Ebersol?

His net worth is around $60 million.

What is Dick Ebersol's connection with the Olympics?

Dick Ebersol played an important role in NBC's coverage of the Olympics, helping to secure broadcasting rights and then overseeing the production of numerous Olympic Games broadcasts.

What are some key achievements of Dick Ebersol's career?

Dick Ebersol is known for his leadership at NBC Sports and his role in securing Olympic broadcasting rights.

More from MARKETREALIST

What Was Legendary Oscar-Winning Actor and Director Laurence Olivier’s Net Worth?

What Is 'Run Lola Run' Star Franka Potente's Net Worth?