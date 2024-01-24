Name Rasheed Wallace Net Worth $75 Million Sources of Income Basketball Matches, Endorsements Date of Birth September 17, 1974 Age 49 Years Gender Male Nationality United States of America Profession Basketball Player

The retired American basketball player Rasheed Abdul Wallace has played sixteen seasons in the NBA. Today, he has a net worth of $75 million. In his career, he played for teams like the Washington Bullets, Portland Trail Blazers, Atlanta Hawks, Detroit Pistons, Boston Celtics, and New York Knicks. Furthermore, he holds the record for the most technical fouls in a single season.

Rasheed Wallace #30 of the Boston Celtics reacts before a game against the Charlotte Bobcats | Getty Images | Photo by Jim Rogash

Wallace started playing basketball in college. After his senior year, he was chosen as the USA Today High School Player of the Year and made the first team All-America by Basketball Times. He was also named a first-team Parade All-American twice. Moreover, he helped the Tar Heels reach the National Collegiate Athletic Association (NCAA) Final Four in 1995.

Starting his professional career, Wallace was picked by the Washington Bullets in the 1995 NBA draft and was named to the All-Rookie second team following his first season. After the season, he was traded to the Portland Trail Blazers. Contributing to their success, he helped the team reach the Western Conference Finals in 1999 and 2000. His stellar performance earned him NBA All-Star recognition in both 2000 and 2001.

Rasheed Wallace #36 of the New York Knicks rebounds against the Chicago Bulls | Getty Images | Photo by Jonathan Daniel

In the 2003–2004 season, Wallace was traded to the Atlanta Hawks and later signed a $57 million, five-year contract with the Detroit Pistons. With the Pistons, he secured an NBA championship in 2004 and made it to the NBA Finals the following season. Individually, he earned NBA All-Star honors in 2006 and 2008. After the 2008–2009 season, he left the Pistons as a free agent, joining the Boston Celtics, where he played until his retirement in 2010.

Making a brief return, Wallace signed a one-year deal with the New York Knicks in 2012 and officially announced his second retirement in 2013. During his basketball career, he made more than $156 million from salary alone. Moreover, at one point in time, he was listed as the 25th highest-paid NBA player in history. He currently serves as a basketball coach.

NFL player Rasheed Wallace and Fatima arriving at the NBA's All-Star Gala | Getty Images | Photo by Skip Bolen

Rasheed Wallace #30 and Eddie House #50 of the Boston Celtics against the Atlanta Hawks | Getty Images | Photo by Kevin C. Cox

In 1998, Wallace married Fatima Sanders and had three kids with her before they parted ways in 2013. The former basketball star is a father of four: Nazir, Malik, Rashaya, and Ishmiel. An advocate of the Flint water crisis, Wallace has been actively involved in the cause, personally delivering water directly to residents' doors. Moreover, he appeared on the television show "Area 21," where he discussed the ongoing crisis.

- Mr. Basketball USA (1993)

- ACC All-Freshman team (1994)

- Consensus second-team All-American (1995)

- First-team All-ACC (1995)

- NBA All-Rookie Second Team (1996)

- 4× NBA All-Star (2000, 2001, 2006, 2008)

- NBA championship (2004)

Rasheed Wallace | Getty Images | Photo by Eliot J. Schechter

Is Rasheed Wallace married?

Yes. Rasheed Wallace was married to Fatima Sanders from 1998 to 2013.

Does Rasheed Wallace have kids?

Yes. Rasheed Wallace has four children: Nazir Wallace, Malik Wallace, Rashaya Wallace, and Ishmiel Wallace.

What is the net worth of Rasheed Wallace?

As of 2024, Rasheed Wallace's net worth is $75 million.

How tall is Rasheed Wallace?

Rasheed Wallace is six feet and eleven inches tall.

Who are Rasheed Wallace's siblings?

Rasheed has two siblings, Muhammad Wallace and Malcolm Wallace.

