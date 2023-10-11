What Is NBA Star Devin Booker’s Net Worth?

Name Devin Booker Net Worth $50 Million Gender Male Sources of income Basketball Date of Birth Oct 30, 1996 Age 26 Nationality American Profession NBA Player

The American professional basketball player was tagged as the 13 overall in the 2015 NBA Draft by the Phoenix Suns and has played there his entire career. Booker has many age-related NBA records to his name and helped the Suns make it to the 2021 NBA Finals. He signed a five-year contract extension with the Phoenix Suns. The contract boosted his annual NBA salary to more than $30 million. As of October 2023, Devin Booker's net worth is somewhere around $50 million, as per Celebrity Net Worth.

Booker has earned most of his fortune through basketball and various endorsements. Devin Booker's salary for the 2022-23 NBA season is somewhere close to $34 million.

Devin Booker was born on October 30, 1996, in Grand Rapids, Michigan, to a cosmetologist mother and a professional basketball player father. His father, Melvin Booker, played for the NBA's Houston Rockets, Denver Nuggets and Golden State Warriors. Booker was taught by his father that having a basketball IQ was as important as natural athleticism. He inspired him to try his hand at the sport as a freshman, and he started playing for Grandville High School in Michigan. Soon he was inundated with scholarship offers from schools such as Duke, UNC, Michigan, Florida, Kentucky, and Missouri. He later decided to GOP to Kentucky and played there for one season before he was declared for the NBA draft.

He was then chosen by the Phoenix Suns in the 2015 NBA draft and after playing in seven Summer leagues, he finally made his NBA debut in the Suns' season opener. He later had a very strong season in 2016-17 and became the youngest NBA player to record consecutive games of 39 or more points in one season. His career slowed down a bit by injuries in the upcoming season but he bounced back in the 2020-21 session and reached 8,000 points along with teammate Chris Paul.

He has also played for the US national team. His team bagged gold after beating France in the 2020 Summer Olympics in Tokyo.

Devin Booker #1 of the Phoenix

He is the only child of his parents and was named the global ambassador to the Special Olympics for his support for his younger half-sister who has microdeletion syndrome, a genetic chromosomal disorder. Booker runs a charitable foundation named Starting Five. The foundation helps NGOs and other charities in Phoenix, Arizona. He is also known for his high-profile relationships with Jordyn Woods and Kendall Jenner.

He lived in a 5,590-square-foot house located in Paradise Valley Arizona. He reportedly bought this property for $3.5 million in 2019.

Are Devin Booker and Luka Doncic friends?

No, the two don't like one another. They are known for getting on one another nerves from time to time.

Did Devin Booker attend high school?

Yes, he went to high school in Mississippi.

Did Kendal Jenner and Devin Booker date?

Yes, Kendal Jenner and Booker went out. However, the two broke up in the first half of 2022. The two reportedly broke up as their vision did not align anymore.

