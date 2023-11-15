Name Damian Lillard Net Worth $100 million Gender Male DOB Jul 15, 1990 Age 33 years Nationality American Profession Basketball player

American professional basketball sensation Damian Lillard boasts an impressive net worth of $100 million. Most renowned for his outstanding tenure with the Portland Trail Blazers, Lillard embarked on his NBA journey after being drafted in 2012. His talent and skills quickly shone through, leading him to the NBA Rookie of the Year Award in his debut season. Throughout his career, he has been honored with six NBA All-Star selections, a distinction shared by only one other player in the Blazers' history. His fans refer to him as "Dame Time."

Lillard had a remarkable NBA debut with the Portland Trail Blazers, scoring 23 points and 11 assists in his first game, a feat matched by only two others in history. He capped his rookie season with an average of 19 points per game and the unanimous NBA Rookie of the Year Award, an honor shared with Blake Griffin and David Robinson. His career highlights include an All-Star Game selection in 2015, and a five-year, $120 million contract extension.

Lillard also became the fastest NBA player to reach 600 career three-point shots. Despite injuries in 2015 and 2016, including a foot injury that ended his 275-game streak, he won the Magic Johnson Award in 2017. His achievements encompass accolades such as the 2020 NBA Bubble Most Valuable Player, the NBA Rising Star Award, and two NBA Skills Challenge wins.

Contracts and Earnings

In his first decade in the NBA, Lillard earned an impressive $195 million in salary, supplemented by millions from endorsements. Between June 2017 and June 2018, he raked in a total of $40 million. The following year, his earnings grew to $41 million. His NBA salary alone from 2012 to 2018 was $65.3 million.

On June 30, 2019, Lillard signed a game-changing "supermax" contract with the Trail Blazers, a four-year, $196-million deal with a player option for $54.3 million in the last year of his extended contract.

Record-Breaking Salary

On July 8, 2022, the athlete inked a significant two-year contract extension with the Trail Blazers, valued at $122 million. What sets this deal apart is its remarkable average annual salary of $61 million, establishing Damian as both the first individual to exceed the $60 million mark in yearly salary and the first to break the $50 million milestone.

Brand Endorsements

Lillard's partnership with Adidas began in 2012 when he joined the Blazers, and in 2014, he secured an impressive 10-year contract with Adidas reportedly valued at $100 million. This collaboration also birthed his signature Adidas shoe, the Adidas Dame. In 2017, the athlete expanded his endorsement portfolio by collaborating with Powerade. He further signed deals with brands such as Spalding, Panini, Foot Locker, JBL, Biofreeze, and Moda Health. In 2019, he joined other NBA players in a partnership with Hulu to promote the streaming platform's new live sports service.

In 2021, Lillard and his fiancée, Kay'La Hanson, welcomed twins into their family. The athlete also has another child from a previous relationship.

Which team did Damian Lillard play against in his debut?

Damian Lillard's NBA debut was against the Los Angeles Lakers. He became the third player in NBA history to score 20 points and 10 Assists on debut.

What position does Damian Lillard play?

Damian Lillard is a 6-foot-2-inch point guard who now plays for the Milwaukee Bucks.

