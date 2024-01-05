Name Aaron Gordon Net Worth $50 Million Salary $21 Million+ Sources of Income Basketball Contracts, Tournaments, Endorsements Date of Birth September 16, 1995 Age 28 Years Gender Male Nationality United States of America Profession Basketball Player

The star player of the NBA's Denver Nuggets, Aaron Gordon, has amassed a net worth of $50 million. He enjoyed a successful one-year stint playing college basketball with the Arizona Wildcats and was later selected as the fourth overall pick by the Orlando Magic in the 2014 NBA draft. In 2021, he was traded to the Nuggets, and two years later, he secured his first NBA championship with the team.

Aaron Gordon #00 of the Orlando Magic looks to pass during the game at Staples Center | Getty Images | Photo by Jayne Kamin-Oncea

Making his debut in 2013, Gordon recorded an impressive performance with 13 points, 10 rebounds, and 4 blocks. His contributions continued throughout the season, including a season-high 23 points in a game against Colorado and leading his team to the Pac-12 regular season title with a stellar performance against Stanford.

In the 2014 NCAA tournament, Gordon helped Arizona advance to the Sweet 16 and the Elite Eight. Later, he was selected by the Orlando Magic as the fourth overall pick in the 2014 NBA draft. His early seasons saw notable performances like a career-high 41 points in 2017 and a triple-double in 2019.

In the 2020-21 season, Gordon was traded to the Denver Nuggets. He signed a four-year contract worth $86,640,001, including $86,640,001 guaranteed, and an annual average salary of $21,660,000. He played an important role in the Nuggets' victory in the 2023 NBA Finals. Moreover, he led Team USA to gold medals in the 2011 FIBA Americas Under-16 Championship and the 2013 FIBA Under-19 World Cup.

Aaron Gordon, #50 of the Denver Nuggets, drives against Dillon Brooks, #9 of the Houston Rockets, in the first half at Toyota Center | Getty Images | Photo by Tim Warner

Aaron Gordon’s ventures

Gordon even tried his hands at acting, marking his debut with the role of Casper in "Uncle Drew," in 2018. In 2020, he released a single titled "Pull Up" in collaboration with the rap artist Moe. A year later, he signed a partnership deal with the Chinese sports brand 361 Degrees.

(L-R) Aaron Gordon, Elisabeth Gordon, and Ed Gordon attend the Summer Players Party | Getty Images | Photo by Ethan Miller

Aaron Gordon, #50 of the Denver Nuggets, in the first half of a game at Amway Center | Getty Images | Photo by Julio Aguilar

Gordon was born on September 16, 1995, in San Jose, California. He attended Archbishop Mitty High School. In 2016, he became the president of the athlete acquisition at Lucid, a sports psychology app developed and launched by the mental skills coach Graham Betchart.

- CIF CCS champion (2010, 2011, 2012, 2013)

- CIF Northern California champion (2011, 2012, 2013)

- USA Basketball Male Athlete of the Year 2013

- FIBA Under-19 World Cup MVP 2013

- Pac-12 Freshman Student-Athlete of the Year 2014

- Pac-12 All-Tournament Team 2014

- Pac-12 Freshman of the Year 2014

- Pac-12 All-Rookie First Team 2014

- NCAA tournament's West Regional All-Tournament Team 2014

Aaron Gordon, #50 of the Denver Nuggets, celebrates after winning the 2023 NBA Finals | Getty Images | Photo by Matthew Stockman

Is Aaron Gordon married?

Although Gordon has never been married, he has previously been linked with Dakota Gonzalez and Izabela Guedes.

What is Aaron Gordon's net worth?

As of 2023, Aaron Gordon's net worth is around $50 million.

How much does Aaron Gordon earn?

As per his latest contract, the professional basketball player earns a salary of $21.2 million.

For which teams has Aaron Gordon played?

Gordon has previously played for the Orlando Magic and currently plays for the Denver Nuggets.

Does Aaron Gordon have any siblings?

Yes. Aaron has two siblings: a brother named Drew Gordon and a sister named Elisabeth Gordon.

