What Is Professional Basketball Player Aaron Gordon's Net Worth?
|Name
|Aaron Gordon
|Net Worth
|$50 Million
|Salary
|$21 Million+
|Sources of Income
|Basketball Contracts, Tournaments, Endorsements
|Date of Birth
|September 16, 1995
|Age
|28 Years
|Gender
|Male
|Nationality
|United States of America
|Profession
|Basketball Player
Aaron Gordon’s net worth
The star player of the NBA's Denver Nuggets, Aaron Gordon, has amassed a net worth of $50 million. He enjoyed a successful one-year stint playing college basketball with the Arizona Wildcats and was later selected as the fourth overall pick by the Orlando Magic in the 2014 NBA draft. In 2021, he was traded to the Nuggets, and two years later, he secured his first NBA championship with the team.
What are Aaron Gordon’s sources of income?
Making his debut in 2013, Gordon recorded an impressive performance with 13 points, 10 rebounds, and 4 blocks. His contributions continued throughout the season, including a season-high 23 points in a game against Colorado and leading his team to the Pac-12 regular season title with a stellar performance against Stanford.
In the 2014 NCAA tournament, Gordon helped Arizona advance to the Sweet 16 and the Elite Eight. Later, he was selected by the Orlando Magic as the fourth overall pick in the 2014 NBA draft. His early seasons saw notable performances like a career-high 41 points in 2017 and a triple-double in 2019.
In the 2020-21 season, Gordon was traded to the Denver Nuggets. He signed a four-year contract worth $86,640,001, including $86,640,001 guaranteed, and an annual average salary of $21,660,000. He played an important role in the Nuggets' victory in the 2023 NBA Finals. Moreover, he led Team USA to gold medals in the 2011 FIBA Americas Under-16 Championship and the 2013 FIBA Under-19 World Cup.
Aaron Gordon’s ventures
Gordon even tried his hands at acting, marking his debut with the role of Casper in "Uncle Drew," in 2018. In 2020, he released a single titled "Pull Up" in collaboration with the rap artist Moe. A year later, he signed a partnership deal with the Chinese sports brand 361 Degrees.
Aaron Gordon’s Social Media following
|1.2 Million Followers
|212K Followers
|751K Followers
|Youtube
|30.2K Subscribers
Aaron Gordon’s personal life
Gordon was born on September 16, 1995, in San Jose, California. He attended Archbishop Mitty High School. In 2016, he became the president of the athlete acquisition at Lucid, a sports psychology app developed and launched by the mental skills coach Graham Betchart.
Aaron Gordon’s awards
- CIF CCS champion (2010, 2011, 2012, 2013)
- CIF Northern California champion (2011, 2012, 2013)
- USA Basketball Male Athlete of the Year 2013
- FIBA Under-19 World Cup MVP 2013
- Pac-12 Freshman Student-Athlete of the Year 2014
- Pac-12 All-Tournament Team 2014
- Pac-12 Freshman of the Year 2014
- Pac-12 All-Rookie First Team 2014
- NCAA tournament's West Regional All-Tournament Team 2014
FAQs
Is Aaron Gordon married?
Although Gordon has never been married, he has previously been linked with Dakota Gonzalez and Izabela Guedes.
What is Aaron Gordon's net worth?
As of 2023, Aaron Gordon's net worth is around $50 million.
How much does Aaron Gordon earn?
As per his latest contract, the professional basketball player earns a salary of $21.2 million.
For which teams has Aaron Gordon played?
Gordon has previously played for the Orlando Magic and currently plays for the Denver Nuggets.
Does Aaron Gordon have any siblings?
Yes. Aaron has two siblings: a brother named Drew Gordon and a sister named Elisabeth Gordon.
