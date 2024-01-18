Name Phil Jackson Net Worth $70 Million Annual Income $10 Million+ Source of Income Basketball Career Gender Male Date of Birth September 17, 1945 Age 78 Years Nationality United States of America Profession Basketball Coach, Basketball Player

Phil Jackson, the renowned basketball coach and former NBA player also known as "Zen Master," has amassed a net worth of $70 million. He played 12 seasons in the NBA, after which he led the Chicago Bulls to six NBA championships as their head coach. After an extensive coaching career, he joined the Knicks as an executive in 2014 but parted ways with the team in 2017.

@sthomas141 here’s the best I can do…the 2 Knick rings are in the front of the picture. pic.twitter.com/JP1c2gH45C — Phil Jackson (@PhilJackson11) May 14, 2013

Jackson's sources of income include his early playing days, his successful coaching career, and his executive role in the NBA. As a player, he signed with the New York Knicks and the New Jersey Nets, winning two NBA championships. After retiring from playing, he joined professional leagues like the Continental Basketball Association (CBA) and Puerto Rico's National Superior Basketball (BSN) as a coach.

During his stint with the CBA, Jackson achieved immense success, securing his first coaching championship in 1984 by leading the Albany Patroons to victory. The following year, he earned the title of CBA Coach of the Year. Simultaneously, he coached teams in Puerto Rico and later joined the Chicago Bulls as an assistant coach in 1987 under Doug Collins. Following Collins' departure in 1989, he became the head coach and initiated a transformative era for the Bulls.

The adoption of Tex Winter's triangle offense became a defining aspect of Jackson's coaching philosophy. Over the next nine seasons, he guided the Bulls to six championships, achieving the coveted "three-peat" three times. The Bulls, led by the legendary Michael Jordan, consistently made the playoffs. Despite the team's success, tensions between Jackson and Bulls' general manager Jerry Krause grew, leading to a contentious atmosphere.

After clinching their final title in 1998, Jackson left the Bulls. The next year, he returned to coaching with the Los Angeles Lakers. The team secured three consecutive championships from 2000 to 2002. However, after being defeated by the Detroit Pistons in the 2003-2004 NBA finals, Jackson left the Lakers, only to return in 2005 for a successful second stint.

The Lakers reached the NBA Finals in 2008 but fell to the Boston Celtics. Jackson continued to shape the team, securing championships in 2009 and 2010. The latter marked his 11th NBA championship as a head coach, surpassing the record he shared with Red Auerbach. He retired from coaching in 2011 and joined as the president of the New York Knicks in 2014. However, his tenure with the Knicks was marred by challenges, including a string of losses, public disputes, and a parting of ways in 2017.

A 1974 close-up of Phil Jackson, player for the New York Knicks in uniform | Getty Images | Photo by Bettmann

Phil Jackson's salary

Phil Jackson's income has been significantly bolstered by his salaries from various roles in the NBA. During his nine-year coaching tenure with the Chicago Bulls, where he won six championships, Jackson earned a total of $9 million. He later signed a $30 million five-year contract with the Lakers. As President of the New York Knicks, he earned $11 million annually, totaling $60 million over his tenure.

Phil Jackson watches San Diego Padres vs Los Angeles Dodgers | Getty Images | Photo by Jon Soohoo

In 1999, Jackson purchased an ocean-view home in Marina Del Rey, California, for $1.8 million. In 2014, he bought a midtown New York City apartment for $4.85 million, later selling it for $5 million in 2018. He also owns a lake-front property in Montana, which has been his primary residence for many years.

James Dolan, Phil Jackson, and Steve Mills attend New York Knicks press conference | Getty Images | Photo by James Devaney

Jackson was born on September 17, 1945, in Deer Lodge, Montana. He grew up alongside his two brothers and a half-sister in a remote part of Montana. During high school days, he played varsity basketball, leading his team to a state title. At college, he played a significant role in taking his team to third and fourth places in the NCAA Division II tournament during his sophomore and junior years.

Jackson was first married to Maxine in 1967, but the couple divorced in 1972. He later tied the knot with June in 1974. After parting ways with her in 2000, he began dating Jeanie Buss, daughter of Lakers owner Jerry Buss. The two became engaged in 2013 but called off their engagement in 2016.

- 2 times NBA champion (1970, 1973)

- 2 times NCC Player of the Year (1966, 1967)

- 4 times NBA All-Star Game head coach (1992, 1996, 2000, 2009)

- NBA Coach of the Year (1996)

- CBA champion (1984)

- CBA Coach of the Year (1985)

Why is Phil Jackson called the "Zen Master"?

Phil Jackson earned the nickname "Zen Master" for his coaching style that integrated mindfulness and Eastern philosophy, emphasizing teamwork, selflessness, and mental discipline.

What is Phil Jackson's notable contribution to basketball?

The implementation of the "Triangle Offense" is Phil Jackson's most significant contribution to the sport.

What is Phil Jackson passionate about?

Phil Jackson has a passion for auto racing.

