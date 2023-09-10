Name Scooter Braun Net Worth $500 Million Income $4 Million Annual Income $50 Million Source of Income Talent management Gender Male Date of Birth June 18, 1981 Age 42 years old Nationality American Profession Talent manager and music video director

With an eye for talent that discovered Justin Bieber on YouTube when the singer was just 12 back in 2006, manager and music producer Scooter Braun has bagged a $500 million net worth.

His find Bieber went on to become one of the biggest pop stars of the 21st century, fueling the growth of Braun's empire, which now includes artist management, song catalog investments, and more. In April 2021, Braun's sale of his firm to a South Korean conglomerate for $1 billion, came as a boost for his fortune.

Before the discovery of Bieber kicked off Braun's dream run, he started off way back in 2002 as a music executive, and has now evolved into an entrepreneur also into real estate. He is also the CEO of media firm HYBE America and currently works with stars such as Ariana Grande, Justin Beiber, and Demi Lovato.

In 2019, Braun reached a $300 million deal to acquire Big Machine Records, which was owned by Scott Borchetta, the person who discovered Taylor Swift at the age of 15. The acquisition meant that Braun now owns the first six albums by Taylor Swift.

Braun owns a luxurious mansion in Los Angeles, and several properties in New York, as well as a car collection that includes a Ferrari, a Lamborghini, and an Aston Martin. In 2014, he bought a mansion for $13.1 million in California. Braun and his ex-wife Yael Cohen, also own a house that they bought for $12.5 million. He also had a Sunset Strip home which he listed for $4.6 million in 2014, and bought a home for $10.9 million, only to sell it in 2021 for a stunning $28 million. After his divorce, he bought a waterfront home for $65 million, and in 2022, he bought the Villa Tragara in Montecito from Ellen DeGeneres for $36 million.

Braun was married to philanthropist and health activist Yael Cohen in 2014 and the couple welcomed three children, before filing for divorce in July 2021. Braun reportedly paid around $20 million and will continue to pay $60,000 per month in child support. Yael also got their compound in Brentwood and several pieces of art, some bank accounts, and even a Land Rover Defender. Braun walked away with his $65 million mansion and also a $40 million Gulfstream G450 private jet and over 100 pieces of art valued at north of $100 million, as per Celebrity Net Worth

Who are Scooter Braun's Clients?

Braun's clientele includes Carly Rae Jepsen, Demi Lovato, Black Eyed Peas, Justin Beiber, Ariana Grande, Psy, David Guetta, Martin Garrix, and Lil Dicky.

Does Scooter Braun own big machine records?

Yes, he owns Big Machine Records, the record label that launched Taylor Swift's career.

Does Scooter Braun have a child?

Yes, Braun has three kids from his marriage with Yael Cohen

