Morgan Wallen, an accomplished American country music singer and songwriter, boasts a substantial net worth of $12 million as of October 2023, per Celebrity Net Worth. His journey into the spotlight commenced with his notable participation in the 2014 edition of "The Voice," a popular singing competition show, where he captured the nation's attention and laid the foundation for his successful career in the music industry.

Morgan Wallen attends the 2019 CMT Music Award/ Mike Coppola/Getty Images

Morgan Wallen did not emerge victorious on "The Voice" in 2014 but he turned that opportunity into a springboard for his music career. Post-competition, he secured a record contract, strategically leveraging the platform to establish himself as a notable country artist. The unveiling of his debut album, "If I Know Me" in 2018 marked a significant milestone, boasting chart-topping singles such as "Up Down" and "Whiskey Glasses." This success set the stage for a follow-up album in 2021, further solidifying Wallen's standing as one of the most promising and accomplished new stars in the country music scene.

Chart-topping singles

After his impactful debut album, Morgan Wallen has continued to make waves with a string of chart-topping singles like "Chasin' You," "More Than My Hometown," and "7 Summers." His distinctive style and commanding vocals have not only resonated with a devoted fan base but also garnered critical acclaim within the country music community. Wallen's ability to consistently deliver hit songs has solidified his position as a prominent figure in the genre, earning him recognition for both his commercial success and artistic merit.

Morgan Wallen performs onstage at the 2022 Billboard Music Awards /Matt Winkelmeyer/Getty Images

Morgan Wallen's controversies

Morgan Wallen's ascent to stardom has been marked by significant controversies. In 2020, he faced a legal issue with an arrest for disorderly conduct at a bar. Additionally, his disregard for pandemic safety measures, notably not wearing a mask at a party and being photographed kissing multiple women, drew widespread criticism. This controversy led to the postponement of his scheduled performance on "Saturday Night Live." The situation escalated when he was seen using the N-word in a public setting, resulting in severe consequences. In 2021, these actions led to Wallen being dropped from his record label. The fallout extended to radio networks discontinuing the play of his music, and he faced disqualification from the Academy of Country Music Awards. These incidents not only had a profound impact on his professional standing but also ignited discussions about accountability and responsibility in the entertainment industry.

Morgan Wallen has a notable car collection, including vehicles such as Mercedes Benz, Mini Cooper, Porsche Boxster, BMW Sedan, and Range Rovers. His diverse taste in automobiles reflects his success in the music industry.

Morgan Wallen performs onstage during Morgan Wallen's Dangerous Tour, Night 2 / John Shearer/Getty Images

Personal life

Born on May 13, 1993, in Sneedville, Tennessee, Morgan Cole Wallen grew up in a Baptist family, with his father serving as a pastor. His early exposure to music included piano and violin lessons, setting the stage for his lifelong passion. Wallen's journey into the world of country music started at a young age, nurtured by his family's support and his own dedication. In July 2020, Wallen and his ex-girlfriend, KT Smith welcomed a son into the world, marking a significant chapter in his personal life. As of mid-2023, there have been rumors circulating about Wallen's romantic involvement with American singer Megan Moroney.

Morgan Wallen received accolades at prominent awards ceremonies such as the Country Music Association Awards and iHeartRadio Music Awards in 2019, followed by recognition at the Billboard Music Awards in 2021. He continued to make an impact at the Country Now Awards later that year and earned further acclaim at the American Music Awards in 2022.

Morgan Wallen performs onstage during the 2022 iHeartRadio Music Festival/Matt Winkelmeyer/Getty Images

What is the salary of Morgan Wallen?

Morgan Wallen earns an estimated salary of over $1 million per year.

How much does Morgan Wallen charge per show?

Morgan Wallen charges around $2,500,000-$6,000,000 per show.

What was Morgan Wallen's No.1 hit?

Morgan Wallen’s “Last Night” soared to No. 1 on the Billboard Hot 100.

