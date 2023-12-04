Name Moneybagg Yo Net Worth $4 Million Salary $1 Million + Source of Income Rapping DOB Sep 22, 1991 Age 32 years old Gender Male Profession Rapper Nationality American

Also Read: Judi Dench is Recognizable as 'M' From Bond Films and Other Iconic Roles; Here's Her Net Worth

Popular for his gritty rhymes about street life and infamous for his spats with other hip-hop artists, Moneybagg Yo, born DeMario DeWayne White Jr., is an influential American songwriter and rapper with a remarkable net worth of $4 million. Recognizable for his distinctive blend of drill, trap, and Southern hip hop genres, Moneybagg Yo has risen to prominence through a series of hit mixtapes and albums, including "Federal 3X," "2 Heartless," "Time Served," and his chart-topping release, "A Gangsta's Pain."

Moneybagg Yo's financial empire is built on various pillars, including his music career, endorsements, business ventures, and strategic investments. Apart from that, he has also launched his own brand of water called 'Vior' with an eye on a $100 million profit.

Image Source: GettyImages/Photo by Paras Griffin

Also Read: What Is 'The Ink Master' Season 15 Host Joel Madden's Net Worth?

As one of the biggest hip-hop stars to emerge from Memphis, Moneybagg Yo earns a substantial income from his successful music career, and has gone from charging $500 for a show to bagging as much as $200,000 for a single performance.

Also Read: Claire Foy’s Portrayal of Elizabeth II in ‘The Crown’ Catapulted Her to Global Fame; What’s Her Net Worth?

Moneybagg Yo's assets include a house in Memphis, where he spent much of his early life, and an estate in New York. His car collection, featuring a Mercedes AMG, Ford Mustang, Chevrolet Cruze, Lexus, and more, shows off his love for luxury.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by SPEAK (@moneybaggyo)

Year Earnings 2021 $1 Million 2022 $3 Million 2023 $4 Million

Social Media Followers Instagram 9.1 Million Followers Twitter 2.7 Million Followers

Moneybagg Yo's personal life has been a mixed bag of challenges as well as successes. Raised by a single mother, he overcame a tough childhood, delved into music, and achieved recognition. He has eight children and is known for his generous gifts to them. Moneybagg Yo converted to Islam in 2018, leading to significant changes in his lifestyle.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by SPEAK (@moneybaggyo)

Memphis Hip Hop Award (2016) - Won for "Federal Reloaded" mixtape.

Billboard Hot 100 Charting Singles (2020) - "All Dat" and "U Played."

Billboard 200 Number-One Album (2021) - "A Gangsta's Pain."

Image Source: GettyImages/ Photo by Paras Griffin/Getty Images for BET

What is Moneybagg Yo's Net Worth?

Moneybagg Yo, born DeMario DeWayne White Jr., has a net worth of $4 million.

What is Moneybagg Yo's Sources of Income?

Moneybagg Yo's financial empire is built on various pillars, including his music career, endorsements, business ventures, and strategic investments.

How much does Moneybagg Yo earn as a salary?

Moneybagg Yo charges as much as $200,000 for one show.

How many children does Moneybagg Yo have?

Moneybagg Yo has eight children, four sons, and four daughters.

More from MARKETREALIST

From Struggle in the Streets to Success and Jail Time: Rapper YG's Journey and Net Worth

Nigerian Musician Burna Boy's Afrobeats Have Become a Viral Sensation; Here's His Net Worth