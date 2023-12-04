From Success in Hip-Hop to Public Feuds and Spiritual Journey: Moneybagg Yo's Growth and Net Worth
|Name
|Moneybagg Yo
|Net Worth
|$4 Million
|Salary
|$1 Million +
|Source of Income
|Rapping
|DOB
|Sep 22, 1991
|Age
|32 years old
|Gender
|Male
|Profession
|Rapper
|Nationality
|American
What is Moneybagg Yo's net worth?
Popular for his gritty rhymes about street life and infamous for his spats with other hip-hop artists, Moneybagg Yo, born DeMario DeWayne White Jr., is an influential American songwriter and rapper with a remarkable net worth of $4 million. Recognizable for his distinctive blend of drill, trap, and Southern hip hop genres, Moneybagg Yo has risen to prominence through a series of hit mixtapes and albums, including "Federal 3X," "2 Heartless," "Time Served," and his chart-topping release, "A Gangsta's Pain."
What are Moneybagg Yo's sources of income?
Moneybagg Yo's financial empire is built on various pillars, including his music career, endorsements, business ventures, and strategic investments. Apart from that, he has also launched his own brand of water called 'Vior' with an eye on a $100 million profit.
Moneybagg Yo's salary
As one of the biggest hip-hop stars to emerge from Memphis, Moneybagg Yo earns a substantial income from his successful music career, and has gone from charging $500 for a show to bagging as much as $200,000 for a single performance.
Real estate and total assets
Moneybagg Yo's assets include a house in Memphis, where he spent much of his early life, and an estate in New York. His car collection, featuring a Mercedes AMG, Ford Mustang, Chevrolet Cruze, Lexus, and more, shows off his love for luxury.
Earnings growth by year
|Year
|Earnings
|2021
|$1 Million
|2022
|$3 Million
|2023
|$4 Million
Social media following
|Social Media
|Followers
|9.1 Million Followers
|2.7 Million Followers
Personal life
Moneybagg Yo's personal life has been a mixed bag of challenges as well as successes. Raised by a single mother, he overcame a tough childhood, delved into music, and achieved recognition. He has eight children and is known for his generous gifts to them. Moneybagg Yo converted to Islam in 2018, leading to significant changes in his lifestyle.
Awards and recognition
Memphis Hip Hop Award (2016) - Won for "Federal Reloaded" mixtape.
Billboard Hot 100 Charting Singles (2020) - "All Dat" and "U Played."
Billboard 200 Number-One Album (2021) - "A Gangsta's Pain."
