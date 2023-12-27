What Is Molly Shannon's Net Worth?

Name Molly Shannon Net Worth $8 million Gender Female DOB Sep 16, 1964 Age 59 years Nationality American Profession Actor, Voice Actor, Comedian

Molly Shannon, an American actress, writer, producer, and comedian, has a total net worth of $8 million. She is best known for appearing in "Saturday Night Live" from 1995 to 2001. Shannon also played in the spin-off movies "A Night at the Roxbury" and "Superstar."

The actress' primary source of income has been her acting career. In 1989, Shannon's film career started with a horror remake of "The Phantom of the Opera." She also had a stint on "Twin Peaks" in 1991. The early '90s saw her in five episodes of the sketch comedy series "In Living Color." Her guest appearances on shows like "The John Larroquette Show," "Ellen," and "Sister, Sister" added to her financial success. Shannon hit a major milestone in 1995 when she joined the cast of "Saturday Night Live," staying with the show until 2001.

Stepping into the TV scene, she nabbed a recurring role as Val Bassett on "Will and Grace" in 1999, reprising it in the 2018 revival. Post-SNL, Shannon starred as Gail von Kleinenstein in the 2001 film "Wet Hot American Summer." She later reunited with the cast in the Netflix series "Wet Hot American Summer: First Day of Camp" (2015) and "Wet Hot American Summer: Ten Years Later" (2017), featuring stars like Paul Rudd, Elizabeth Banks, and Amy Poehler.

In 2017, Shannon worked in movies like "The Little Hours," "Fun Mom Dinner," "We Don't Belong Here," and "The Layover." Following that, 2018 saw her in films like "Private Life," "Half Magic," and "Wild Nights with Emily," where she took on the role of Emily Dickinson. Making a mark on the small screen, she started starring as Pat Dubek in the Comedy Central series "The Other Two" in 2019, which later moved to HBO Max for its second season and earned a renewal for a third season in September 2021.

In 2020, Shannon added two more impressive films to her resume: "Horse Girl" and "Promising Young Woman." The following year, she appeared in two episodes of the HBO series "The White Lotus" as Kitty Patton.

Molly Shannon got married to artist Fritz Chesnut on May 29, 2004. They have two children together. In July 2021, Shannon shared that she was writing a book about her life called "Hello, Molly!." The book was published in 2022.

Shannon has earned three Primetime Emmy nominations. She received one for her outstanding performance on "Saturday Night Live" in 2000 and two for her guest roles in "Enlightened" (2013) and "Will & Grace" (2018). She also won a 2000 Online Film & Television Association Award for her work on "SNL." In 2017, Shannon won an Independent Spirit Award for Best Supporting Female in "Other People" and a FilmOut Festival Award for Best Actress in "Wild Nights with Emily" in 2018.

Her honors include a Spotlight Award at the 2016 Savannah Film Festival, an Excellence in Acting Award at the 2018 Provincetown International Film Festival, and "Will & Grace" winning an Editor's Choice award at the 2006 "TV Guide" Awards. The cast of "Happiness," where she had a role, earned a National Board of Review Award in 1998.

What was Molly Shannon's unspeakable loss?

When Molly Shannon was four, her mother, baby sister, and cousin were killed in a car crash.

What made Molly Shannon famous?

Molly Shannon gained recognition with "Saturday Night Live."

