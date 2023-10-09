Name Molly Ringwald Net Worth $11 million DOB 18 February, 1968 Age 55 years Gender Female Height 5 ft 8 in Profession Actor, Singer, Dancer, Author, Writer Nationality American

Having captivated hearts in the '80s with teen flicks such as "Sixteen Candles," "The Breakfast Club," and "Pretty in Pink," American actress Molly Ringwald still has an $11 million net worth. Her illustrious career spans television, film, and the Broadway stage, with recent appearances in "Riverdale," "Dahmer" and "The Bear." Ringwald stepped on the stage at the age of five in an adaptation of "Alice in Wonderland" before releasing her first album "I Wanna Be Loved By You, Molly Sings" at the age of six.

Molly Ringwald attends the 2023 Time100 Gala at Jazz at Lincoln Center on April 26, 2023 in New York City. Getty Images | Photo by Taylor Hill

What are Molly Ringwald's sources of income?

Acting has remained Ringwald's main source of revenue over the decades, as she gained popularity on the silver screen and then forayed into television. Beyond acting, Molly Ringwald has explored various ventures within the entertainment industry. After quitting Hollywood due to traumatizing experiences, she released a Jazz album and has also authored books.

She also bagged an endorsement deal with Avocados from Mexico, to make her Superbowl ad debut with a 30-second stint for the brand.

Real estate and other assets

In 1996, Ringwald made a significant property transaction by selling her Los Angeles mansion located on Mulholland Drive. The mansion garnered attention not only for its luxurious features but also for its prime location in the upscale neighborhood. In 2016, Molly decided to sell a New York City apartment that she had owned for over a decade, for a substantial price of $1.7 million.

(L-R) Mathilda Gianopoulos, Molly Ringwald, Rodarte designer, Kate Mulleavy and Michelle Zauner of Japanese Breakfast attend dinner celebrating Rodarte and NYFW: The Shows at Jac’s On Bond on February 10, 2023 in New York City. Getty Images | Photo by Bryan Bedder

Social media following

Personal life

Molly Ringwald's personal life has seen its share of changes and milestones. She had two marriages, first to French writer Valéry Lameignère, which eventually ended in divorce, and later, she found love again and married Greek-American writer and editor Panio Gianopoulos, with whom she has a daughter and fraternal twins.

After making a comeback, Ringwald also revealed that she had been sexually assaulted by a director during an audition when she was a teenager.

Awards and recognition

Paris Film Festival (1988): Best Actress for "For Keeps?" (Tied with Elisabeth Shue for "Adventures in Babysitting") Young Artist Awards (1985): Best Young Actress in a Motion Picture - Musical, Comedy, Adventure, or Drama for "Sixteen Candles." The BAM Awards (2018): Best Supporting Actress for "All These Small Moments New Mexico Film Critics (2021): Glenn Strange Honorary Award

Molly Ringwald poses at the opening night of the play "Ohio State Murders" on Broadway at The James Earl Jones Theater on December 8, 2022 in New York City. Getty Images | Photo by Bruce Glikas

