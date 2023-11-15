Name Miriam Adelson Net Worth $34 Billion Date of Birth October 10, 1945 Age 78 years Gender Female Profession Physician Nationality American, Israeli

Miriam Adelson's net worth

Miriam Adelson, an Israeli-American physician, and notable political donor has accumulated significant wealth over the years. Her net worth stands at an impressive $34 billion. Miriam's life took a significant turn when she was set up on a blind date with Sheldon Adelson in 1991. This marked the beginning of her association with one of the most prominent figures in the casino and resort industry. Sheldon made his first fortune through the Las Vegas COMDEX computer industry trade show in 1979.

L-R: President and co-owner of the Minnesota Vikings, Mark Wilf, and Dr. Miriam Adelson attend The Israeli American Council (IAC) 8th Annual National Summit on January 19, 2023, in Austin, Texas. Getty Images | Photo by Shahar Azran

What are Miriam Adelson's sources of income?

The billionaire's sources of income are multifaceted, reflecting her diverse and impactful career. As a trained medical doctor who served in the Israeli army, Miriam embarked on a mission to address the issue of substance abuse. She founded two clinics, one in the United States and another in Israel, dedicated to treating individuals struggling with addiction. These clinics not only served as a vital healthcare resource but also contributed to her income.

In 1988, Sheldon's business ventures expanded further when he purchased the Sands Casino for $110 million, setting the stage for future financial success. In 1991 he razed the Sands and invested a staggering $1.5 billion to construct a dream mega resort, named The Venetian. Additionally, the sale of their trade show business to SoftBank in 1995 for $862 million, with Sheldon earning over $500 million from the deal, significantly bolstered their financial portfolio. As Sheldon expanded his casino empire to various locations, including Macau and Singapore, Miriam's wealth continued to grow.

U.S. President Donald Trump (L) presents the Presidential Medal of Freedom to physician Miriam Adelson (R), wife of Sheldon Adelson, during an East Room ceremony on November 16, 2018, in Washington, DC. Getty Images | Photo by Alex Wong

Miriam Adelson's assets

Miriam's wealth includes a wide range of assets. She inherited majority ownership of Las Vegas Sands, a casino empire generating over $4 billion in annual revenue. Her ownership represents 56.7% of the publicly traded Las Vegas Sands company's outstanding stock. Additionally, she built a lavish mansion in Las Vegas and owned a substantial number of oceanfront homes in the exclusive Malibu Colony neighborhood.

Dr. Miriam Adelson and Sheldon Adelson attend the Friends of The Israel Defense Forces (FIDF) Western Region Gala at The Beverly Hilton Hotel on November 1, 2018, in Beverly Hills, California. Getty Images | Photo by Shahar Azran

Miriam Adelson's personal life

Miriam was born in Tel Aviv, Mandatory Palestine in 1945. She holds a medical degree from the Sackler Medical School at Tel Aviv University and has had a successful career. Miriam was previously married to Ariel Ochshorn and has two daughters with him. In 1991, she married Sheldon Adelson, and they remained together until his passing in 2021.

Political donations

Sheldon and Miriam Adelson's political influence was notably demonstrated through their generous donations to Republican candidates and conservative causes. They emerged as staunch supporters of Donald Trump, pledging an estimated $200 million to his presidential campaign and the Republican party during the 2020 election cycle. Their contributions to the Republican cause extended over the years, with significant donations such as $93 million in 2012, $82.58 million in 2016, and $123.25 million during the midterm elections in 2018.

The chairman and chief executive officer of the Las Vegas Sands Corporation Sheldon Adelson (3rd from R) and his wife Miriam Adelson (3rd from L) | Getty Images | Photo by Anthony Kwan

Miriam Adelson's awards

- Presidential Medal of Freedom, awarded by President Donald Trump (2018)

- Doctor Honoris Causa by Tel Aviv University (2007)

FAQs

How did Miriam Adelson and Sheldon Adelson meet?

Miriam and Sheldon Adelson were set up on a blind date in 1991.

What is Miriam Adelson's educational background?

Miriam Adelson earned a Bachelor of Science degree in Microbiology and Genetics from the Hebrew University of Jerusalem and a medical degree from the Sackler Medical School at Tel Aviv University.

What is the significance of Miriam Adelson's philanthropic work?

Miriam Adelson's philanthropic work includes founding substance abuse clinics in the U.S. and Israel. She and her late husband, Sheldon Adelson, were also known for their generous contributions to Republican and conservative causes.

