Name Miranda Kerr Net Worth $60 million DOB 20 April 1983 Age 40 years Gender Female Height 5 ft 8 in Profession Supermodel and Entrepreneur Nationality Australian

Known for appearing in hit music videos for groups such as Maroon 5, as well as TV shows including "How I Met Your Mother," Australian supermodel turned entrepreneur Miranda Kerr has bagged an estimated $60 million net worth. Kerr has built an impressive career over the years as an influential face in the world of fashion, a celebrity judge as well as mentor on modeling reality shows, and the founder of KORA Organics. Originally aspiring to be a nutritionist, Kerr entered a contest backed by a magazine as a teenager, and the rest is history. She has walked the runway for and endorsed brands such as Tigerlily, Roxy, Billabong Girls, Victoria's Secret, Qantas, Vogue, and Maybelline among others.

Miranda Kerr attends the 9th annual Breakthrough Prize ceremony at Academy Museum of Motion Pictures on April 15, 2023 in Los Angeles, California. Getty Images | Photo by Taylor Hill

What are Miranda Kerr's sources of income?

Modeling has been the main source of revenue for Kerr over the years, but things changed when she reinvented herself as an entrepreneur with KORA Organics. Her journey to fame and fortune began at the age of 13 when she won the Dolly Magazine/Impulse Model Competition in 1997. But her true breakthrough came when she moved to New York and signed with NEXT Model Management before signing with IMG Models in 2009 to expand her global presence.

Kerr then forayed into business with her skincare brand, KORA Organics, which embodies her deep-seated passion for health and wellness. Over time, it has garnered widespread popularity and has contributed significantly to Kerr's impressive net worth.

Miranda Kerr's salary

In 2009, Kerr made her debut on the list of top earners, claiming the 9th spot and earning an impressive $3 million annually. Her financial ascent continued, as evidenced by Forbes' estimation that in 2013, she raked in a staggering $7.2 million per year, marking a substantial jump of $3.2 million compared to previous years. Even in 2016, Kerr maintained her status as one of the highest-paid models, with Forbes estimating her annual earnings at $6 million.

Social media following

Instagram 14.5 Million Followers Twitter 4.7 Million Followers Facebook 8.5 Million Followers

Personal life

Kerr was previously married to actor Orlando Bloom, with whom she has a son, Flynn Christopher Blanchard Copeland Bloom. Later, she married Evan Spiegel, co-founder and CEO of Snapchat, and they have two children together, Hart and Myles Spiegel.

Accolades

While not as acclaimed for awards as she is for her modeling career, Kerr has received recognition for her contributions to the fashion and beauty industry. She has frequently appeared on "Sexiest Woman" polls and was named "Sexiest Woman Alive" by Esquire UK in 2012.

Miranda Kerr attends the 2023 Vanity Fair Oscar Party Hosted By Radhika Jones at Wallis Annenberg Center for the Performing Arts on March 12, 2023 in Beverly Hills, California. Getty Images | Photo by Lionel Hahn

FAQs

How did Miranda Kerr start her modeling career?

Miranda Kerr began her modeling career at age 13 when she won the Dolly Magazine/Impulse Model Competition in 1997.

What is Miranda Kerr's most notable business venture?

Miranda Kerr's biggest business venture is KORA Organics, her line of organic skincare products.

Is Miranda Kerr still involved in modeling?

While she's not as active in modeling as before, Miranda Kerr occasionally appears in campaigns and editorials.

