What is 'Drake & Josh' Star Miranda Cosgrove's Net Worth?

Name Miranda Cosgrove Net Worth $10 Million Sources of Income Acting, Voice Acting Gender Female Date of Birth May 14, 1993 Age 30 years Nationality United States of America Profession Actor, Voice Actor, Singer-songwriter

Miranda Cosgrove, who rose to fame as a child actor and was even listed as one of the highest-paid child actors at one point, has been part of many television shows and movies. Outside of acting, she is also a great musician and has released a number of singles and albums. She began her career when she was only seven and was seen in the famous movie starring Jack Black, "School of Rock," and as Megan Parler on the sitcom "Drake &Josh" which cemented her position as an actor. She was also seen playing Carly Shay in the teen sitcom "iCarly" for which she bagged awards like Young Artist Awards and Kids' Choice Awards. As of 2023, Miranda Cosgrove's net worth is somewhere around $10 million, as per Celebrity Net Worth.

She earned a lot as a child actor and later found success as a model and musician. However, according to reports most of her net worth is attributed to her salary as Carly in the show, "iCarly". She bagged close to $180,000 per episode and was named the highest-paid child actor in the Guinness Book of World Records. She has also earned from her EP "High Maintenance" which contained the track "Dancing Crazy" which charted well.

When she was 19, she bought a property in Los Angeles that was built in 1952 and featured a pool. She bought it for $2.65 million. The property boasts 3,000 square feet of living space and has undergone a few renovations since she bought it.

Miranda Taylor Cosgrove was born in Los Angeles, California, on May 14,1993. She was introduced to acting at the age of 3. She was first spotted by a talent agent as a toddler. After that she auditioned for many roles. She then got an agent and bagged roles in commercials for brands like McDonald's and Mello Yello. Her first ever role was in the pilot of "Smallville" where she voiced the young version of Lana Lang.

Cosgrove soon bagged the starring role in the famous movie, School of Rock and received positive reviews. She went on to appear in " Drake & Josh." After appearing in the movie, " The Wild Stallion," she again retired to do shows like "Zoey 101." She soon got the role in the show, "iCarly", which catapulted her career to the next level.

In 2010, she released the album " Sparks Fly" and continued to act on the side. She is also known for voicing the character of Margot in the movie, "Despicable Me"

She has won many awards including, the Alliance of Women Film Journalists Awards, Capricho Awards, Common Sense Media Awards, Gracie Allen Awards, Australian Kids' Choice Awards, Kids' Choice Awards, Kids' Choice Awards Mexico, Meus Prêmios Nick, Ology Awards, Teen Choice Awards, Young Artist Awards.

Are Miranda Cosgrove and Josh Peck friends?

The "Drake & Josh" co-stars have been friends since 2004. The two have continued to stay close after all these years.

Does Miranda Cosgrove have a child?

No, Cosgrove does not have any children.

Was Miranda Cosgrove in Harry Potter?

No, Miranda Cosgrove was never in Harry Potter.

