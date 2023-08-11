Actress, comedian, screenwriter, and producer Mindy Kaling is a creative genius. Thanks to her vibrant personality, she has created her niche in both cinema and TV. Recently, Kaling and her daughter had a blast at a Taylor Swift concert in Los Angeles. Kaling, 44, shared the experience on her Instagram account on Tuesday writing, “Thank you so much @sofi and @taylorswift for the best first concert EVER for my daughter, Kit!”

Mindy Kaling's net worth is around $40 million, according to CA Knowledge. Her diverse set of skills and income streams have enabled her to establish a stable financial base.

Vera Mindy Chokalingam, popular as Mindy Kaling, was born in Cambridge, Massachusetts. In one of her interviews, Kaling recalled how she was always referred to as Mindy instead of her real name, and how it caught on with audiences. Kaling graduated from Buckingham Browne & Nichols in 1997 and later attended the prestigious Dartmouth College, where she was a member of the comedy troupe, The Dog Day Players and the Cappella group, The Rockapellas. Kaling was also appointed as a writer for Dartmouth's Jack O' Lantern humor magazine, owing to her quirky personality and witty take on things.

Mindy Kaling is a versatile actress; however, comedy made her a global sensation and a star. She rose to fame by starring in the popular sitcom "The Office," where Mindy earned $60,000 per episode due to her impeccable comic timing, per Cosmopolitan.

She later acted and starred in the titular role on her show, "The Mindy Project," which turned out to be a massive success. It made her a whopping $1,60,000 per episode.

In 2014, Forbes listed her as one of the most highly-paid actresses of all time, with her net worth rising to $13 million. She later went on to star in two commercially successful movies, "A Wrinkle in Time" and "Ocean's 8."

Mindy Kaling was born to write. She has authored many books, including "Is Everyone Hanging Out Without Me?" (2011) and "Why Not Me?" (2015). Both her books were praised for their style and were among New York Times bestsellers. In 2019, Kaling wrote and starred in the movie "Late Night" alongside Emma Thompson. The movie was a success and was later bought by Amazon for $13 million, per Variety.

Kaling and BJ Novak were paid an advance of $7.5 million to author a book of essays, which again helped her net worth skyrocket to new levels, according to Cosmopolitan.

She produced shows like "The Sex Lives Of College Girls" and Netflix's "Never Have I Ever", which turned out to be huge in terms of commercial success. In 2019, The Hollywood Reporter reported that Mindy had bagged a "huge six-year, mid-eight-figure deal" with Warner Bros. TV. Deadline also reported that Kaling will be earning $8.5 million through this new flashy deal.

Mindy has always been vocal about making money and how it's crucial to have a stable bank account.

"I’ve always been a person who's like the monopoly man," she told Forbes. "I’m a child of immigrants who came over here with nothing. In another life, I would’ve had the job of those guys from 'Wolf of Wall Street.' I love making money, and I love working hard. I don’t have a rich husband; I didn’t come from money. So I have a completely emancipated idea about making money and spending it. It’s awesome. I feel like I’m at a place in my career now where I have enough to support not only my family but also my support staff, the people who help me, like my nanny. It’s just nice to be able to go on nice vacations now and not worry about them. I love working, and I love making money."





According to the LA Times, Kaling sold her Hollywood Hill homes in 2017 for $1.6 million and her Beverly Hills house for an unknown amount. It was later revealed that Kaling had purchased a swanky $9.55 million house in Malibu, previously owned by Frank and Barbara Sinatra.

Thanks to her charm, Kaling boasts 6.5 million followers on Instagram while her followers on X (Twitter) have crossed the envious 11 million mark.

Based on recent stats, her posts fetch her a hefty income, although the exact figures aren't public. We definitely stan queens like that!

