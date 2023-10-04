Michael Vick Was One Of The Highest-Paid NFL Players, Then His Fortune Nosedived; What’s His Net Worth Now?

Name Michael Vick Net Worth $16 million Gender Male DOB Jun 26, 1980 Age 43 Profession American football player, Spokesperson Nationality United States of America

Retired American football player Michael Vick rose to fame playing for the Atlanta Falcons and Philadelphia Eagles. Following a standout college football career, he was selected as the first overall pick in the 2001 NFL Draft. Vick's unconventional quarterback style, emphasizing rushing over passing, led to record-breaking achievements. He became the first NFL quarterback to surpass 1,000 rushing yards in a single season and concluded his career with an unprecedented 6,109 rushing yards. He currently has a net worth of $16 million, per Celebrity Net Worth.

After legal issues nullified Michael Vick's original $130 million contract with the Atlanta Falcons, his income rebounded, reaching over $25 million annually by 2006, establishing him as one of the highest-earning athletes globally. When he returned to the NFL in 2009, Vick's remarkable comeback earned him the Comeback Player of the Year title in 2010. In 2011, he inked a significant six-year $100 million deal with the Philadelphia Eagles, with $40 million in guaranteed funds and an annual salary of $16.5 million.

This made Vick the third athlete after Derek Jeter and Shaquille O'Neal to secure multiple $100 million+ contracts. In 2014, he signed a one-year $5 million contract with the Jets, concluding his NFL career with total earnings surpassing $115.9 million in salary alone.

Michael Vick was serving a 23-month prison sentence since 2007 for allegedly staging illegal dog fights when he filed for bankruptcy in 2008. He owed approximately $18 million to creditors. While incarcerated at Leavenworth, he earned a meager 12 cents per hour mopping floors, leaving him with a negative net worth upon release. In 2004, he was arrested for distributing marijuana and in 2006, Vick was fined $10,000 for showing the middle finger to booing fans. Vick donated $1 million for the care of the surviving dogs (of the illegal fights) in 2008 and was eventually given a 3-year sentence.

Engaging financial planner Michael Smith during his NFL prime turned out to be detrimental. Despite assurances of a $100 million net worth by 2010, Vick concluded the decade with debts exceeding $20 million. Court documents on October 2nd, 2012 unveiled that Vick had allocated 95% of his 2008-2012 income, totaling around $30 million to taxes, creditors, lawyers, and accountants. In November 2018, Vick finally paid off the $17.4 million of the $17.6 million that he owed, per ESPN.

In 2008, Michael Vick and his wife sold their Davie, Florida property to New England Patriots' Lawrence T. Guy for $1.4 million. The lakeside estate, initially bought by Vick in 2013 for $1.32 million, spans 6,295 square feet on a 21,250-square-foot plot and boasts five bedrooms, a home theater, pool, and coffee bar. Around 2009, Vick aimed to alleviate debts by selling his Duluth, Georgia home, initially starting at $3.2 million and later listed for $4.5 million in 2018. In 2020, the Vicks listed another Florida home in Plantation for $2.4 million, featuring six bedrooms, a media room, a guest house, a custom pool, an outdoor kitchen, and a basketball court. Purchased for $2.38 million in 2018, the move suggests a potential break-even strategy in the real estate deal.

Born on June 26, 1980, in Newport News, Virginia, Michael Dwayne Vick emerged from a challenging upbringing in a crime-ridden neighborhood. Recognizing sports as his primary escape from poverty, Vick showcased exceptional football skills throughout high school, and his talent persisted as he pursued higher education at Virginia Tech. Vick is married to Kijafa Frink, and they have four children together: Mitez, Jada, London, and Michael Jr.

What was Michael Vick famous for?

He was the highest-paid player in National Football League (NFL) history before pleading guilty to charges of running an illegal dogfighting ring.

Who is Michael Vick's wife?

Michael Vick's wife is Kijafa Vick.

What happened to Michael Vick?

He was suspended by the NFL and ultimately sentenced to 23 months in federal prison.

