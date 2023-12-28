What Is 'Batman' Michael Keaton's Net Worth?

Name Michael Keaton Net Worth $50 million Gender Male DOB Sep 5, 1951 Age 72 Nationality United States of America Profession Actor, Dancer, Singer, Comedian, Voice Actor

American actor Michael Keaton has a net worth of $50 million as of November 2023, per Celebrity Net Worth. Keaton first garnered attention in the early 1980s with a series of comedic roles. Films such as "Mr. Mom" and "Night Shift" showcased his comedic timing, but it was his collaboration with director Tim Burton that truly thrust him into the Hollywood spotlight. Their first venture together, "Beetlejuice" (1988), saw Keaton in the role of a mischievous ghost, demonstrating his ability to handle eccentric characters with grace.

Michael Keaton accepts Outstanding Lead Actor in a Limited or Anthology Series or Movie for "Dopesick" | Photo by Kevin Winter | Getty Images

Career highlights

Michael Keaton kicked off his career in the mid-70s with a small gig on "Mister Rogers' Neighborhood." Alongside his theater work in Pittsburgh, he took on odd jobs like being a production assistant for TV shows and even tried his hand at stand-up. In pursuit of bigger opportunities, he made the move to Los Angeles. Keaton found success on TV with roles in shows like "Maude" and "The Mary Tyler Moore Hour." Despite becoming a recognized actor, the name Michael Douglas was already taken in the Screen Actors Guild (SAG), so he had to pick a new name. Enter "Keaton"—a somewhat random choice.

One of his early breakthroughs was in the comedy series, "Working Stiffs," where his stand-up skills came in handy. This led to another well-received film, "Night Shift." With a solid foundation, he ventured into leading comedic roles, starting with "Mr. Mom" and continuing in "Johnny Dangerously," "Gung Ho," "The Squeeze," and "The Dream Team." By the late 80s, Keaton aimed to break away from the comedic mold, showcasing his versatility in movies like "Beetlejuice" and "Clean and Sober."

How much did Michael Keaton make for "Spider-Man: Homecoming"?

In "Spider-Man: Homecoming", Michael Keaton took the role of Adrian Toomes who is the villain called "The Vulture" and also Zendaya's character, MJ's dad. Keaton's performance in the movie is not only captivating and funny but also reportedly landed him a hefty paycheck of $12 million, per Parade.

How much did Michael Keaton earn from "The Flash"?

You might think Michael Keaton making a comeback as Batman would rake in more cash than the main star in the movie. Surprisingly, that's not how it played out. Keaton apparently pocketed $2 million for his part in "The Flash" despite his iconic return to the Batman role, per Collider.

Michael Keaton attends the 2023 Vanity Fair Oscar Party | Photo by Cindy Ord | Getty Images

How much did Michael Keaton earn from "The Batman"?

The real game-changer for Michael Keaton came when he got the role of the legendary superhero Batman in Tim Burton's 1989 version. People weren't sure at first because he was known for comedy but Keaton surprised everyone. He played both Bruce Wayne and Batman so well that people loved it. He even did it again in the 1992 sequel, "Batman Returns." This time Michael Keaton was a big shot in Hollywood, showing he could handle those huge, action-packed roles. Keaton's performance was a hit, earning praise from critics and audiences alike. "Batman" raked in over $411 million on a $35 million budget. He reprised the role in the successful 1992 sequel, "Batman Returns." Plans for a third film fell through when Tim Burton left the project, leading Keaton to step away as well.

Michael Keaton got $5 million for playing Batman, which would be like $10 million today. Then, when he did the 1992 sequel, they bumped up his paycheck to $11 million, equal to around $20 million today. Even though he said no to another movie in the series, Warner Bros. really wanted him to stick around and even offered $15 million, which is like $28 million in today's cash.

Back in 1989, Michael Keaton bought a house near Santa Barbara, California, splurging $1.5 million. Fast forward to 2011, he decided to part ways with it, selling it for $3.1 million. In 2016, he invested $5 million in another property near Santa Barbara, a 20-acre ranch estate in Summerland. Two years later, in 2018, he listed this ranch for sale at $8.72 million.

In 1987, Keaton spent $1.3 million on a sizable home in LA's Pacific Palisades neighborhood, and as of 2020, he's still holding onto it. While most of his real estate treasures are in California, Keaton also owns a massive 1,000+ acre ranch in Montana. Rumor has it, he spends a good chunk of time there, and it's in good company, with celebrities like Huey Lewis, Tom Brokaw, and David Letterman calling the area home too.

Keaton was married to Caroline McWilliams from 1982 to 1990. They have a son, Sean, born in 1983. Keaton had a relationship with actress Courteney Cox from 1990 to 1995. Michael never remarried but has been with his girlfriend, Marni Turner since 2016.

Marni Turner and Michael Keaton attend the 2023 Vanity Fair Oscar Party | Photo by Stefanie Keenan/VF23/WireImage | Getty Images

How much did Michael Keaton get paid for "The Founder"?

Given the movie's tiny budget, Keaton probably made around $1 million.

What is Keaton famous for?

Keaton is famous for his comedic roles in "Night Shift" (1982), "Mr. Mom" (1983), and "Beetlejuice" (1988). He gained wider stardom portraying DC Comics superhero Batman/Bruce Wayne in "Batman" (1989) and "Batman Returns" (1992).

How many Batman films did Michael Keaton do?

Michael Keaton has done two Batman films, "Batman" (1989) and "Batman Returns" (1992).

