Name Heather Locklear Net Worth $6 Million Source of Income Acting, Production Date of Birth September 25, 1961 Age 62 Years Gender Female Nationality United States of America Profession Actress, Model, Television Producer

The American actress, model, and television producer Heather Dean Locklear has amassed a net worth of $6 million. She gained international recognition for her role in "Melrose Place," earning four Golden Globe nominations. She even co-produced several episodes of the soap opera. She has appeared in movies like "The Return of Swamp Thing" and "The Perfect Man" among others.

Heather Locklear | Getty Images | Photo by Aaron Rapoport

While attending UCLA, Locklear started working in various commercials and bagged small television roles in "CHiPs," "240-Robert," and "Eight Is Enough." Initially cast as Sammy Jo Dean in Season 2 of "Dynasty," she subsequently landed a role in Spelling's cop show "T. J. Hooker" alongside William Shatner.

In 1984, Locklear portrayed Drew Barrymore's mother in "Firestarter," grossing $17,080,167 in the US. She then took on a lead role in the film "The Return of Swamp Thing". She was also seen in the sitcom "Going Places." In 1993, she began her iconic role as Amanda Woodward in Aaron Spelling's "Melrose Place" until the series ended in 1999.

(L-R) Actors Matt Battaglia, Heather Locklear, Brock O'Hurn, and Danielle Savre speak onstage at TLC's "Too Close To Home" Screening | Getty Images | Photo by Amanda Edwards

Locklear featured in several TV productions, including "Matt Houston," "Fantasy Island," "The Love Boat," "Hotel," and "Rich Men, Single Women." She went on to host "Saturday Night Live" in 1994, featuring memorable skits like "Coffee Talk" and a "Wayne's World" segment. In the same year, she graced the cover of Rolling Stone magazine. Later, she joined the sitcom "Spin City."

The actress had a recurring role on "Scrubs" in 2002, and produced and starred in the short-lived series "LAX" in 2004. A year later, she appeared in the film "The Perfect Man," which grossed $19,770,475 worldwide. In 2009, she reprised her role as Amanda Woodward in the updated version of "Melrose Place." She then performed in "Hot in Cleveland," "Franklin & Bash," "Too Close to Home," and "Don't Sweat the Small Stuff: The Kristine Carlson Story."

Actresses Heather Locklear and Ava Sambora arrive at the 'Scary Movie V' Los Angeles premiere | Getty Images | Photo by Jeffrey Mayer

(L-R) Heather Locklear and other actors attend the MGM Pictures Los Angeles premiere of the film "Uptown Girls" | Getty Images | Photo by Kevin Winter

In 1986, Locklear married drummer Tommy Lee but divorced six years later. Then, she dated Richie Sambora for a while and married him in 1994. The two had a daughter in 1997. However, they parted ways in 2006. After that, she started dating and became engaged to Jack Wagner, but they separated in 2011. Later, the actress got engaged to ex-motocross racer Chris Heisser in 2020.

- Bravo Otto 1983 (Winner): Best Female TV Star (TV-Star w)

- Bravo Otto 1989 (Winner): Best Female TV Star (TV-Star w)

- First Americans in the Arts 1994 (Winner): Best Actress in a Television Series for "Melrose Place"

- TV Land Awards 2004 (Winner): Favorite Teen Dream – Female for "Melrose Place"

- Golden Globes, USA 1994 (Nominee): Best Performance by an Actress in a Television Series - Drama for "Melrose Place"

- Golden Globes, USA 1996 (Nominee): Best Performance by an Actress in a Television Series - Drama for "Melrose Place"

- Golden Globes, USA 2002 (Nominee): Best Performance by an Actress in a Television Series - Comedy or Musical for "Spin City"

Dennis Miller, Heather Locklear, and Joel Gallen during the 1994 Billboard Music Awards | Getty Images | Photo by Jeff Kravitz

Who is Heather Locklear's husband?

Locklear was previously married twice before getting engaged to Chris Heisser.

What is the net worth of Heather Locklear?

As of 2024, Heather Locklear's net worth is around $6 million.

Does Heather Locklear have any children?

Yes. She has a daughter named Ava Elizabeth Sambora.

How tall is Heather Locklear?

Heather Locklear is five feet and five inches tall.

What are some of Heather Locklear's most recommended works?

Heather Locklear's best works include "The Return of Swamp Thing," "Melrose Place," "Money Talks," "The Perfect Man," "Uptown Girls," and "Firestarter" to name a few.

