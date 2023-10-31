Name Melania Trump Net Worth $50 Million Salary $90,000 Sources of Income Businesses, Investments Gender Female Age 53 Years Date of Birth April 26, 1970 Nationality American, Slovenian, Yugoslavian Profession Businesswoman

The Slovenian-American supermodel-turned-businesswoman Melania Trump has made herself an astonishing net worth of $50 million, according to the Celebrity Net Worth. She served as the First Lady of the United States from 2017-2021 and is the third wife of the former president of the United States Donald Trump. Melania aspired to do something big in her career that could also contribute to society. She started modeling at the age of 16 and went on to walk the ramp in Paris and Milan before moving to New York City. She started the BE BEST campaign with a mission to help children overcome issues they face in their daily lives. The campaign focused on enhancing their emotional, physical, and mental well-being, enabling them to confidently tackle hurdles.

After leaving the White House, former first lady @melaniatrump is still on a mission to help America's children.

Instagram/@melaniatrump

Having graced the runways of Paris and Milan for prestigious brands like Vogue and Versace not only made Melania a well-known figure in the fashion industry but also helped her achieve financial success. From a challenging childhood to financial independence and global recognition, her dedication allowed her to embark on a path toward a fulfilling career and, eventually, her role as the First Lady of the United States.

Melania Trump's salary

Melania's primary source of income is the jewelry line she launched in 2010, Melania Timepieces and Jewelry. She also marketed her luxury skincare collection at several stores. She recently launched an NFT venture named Melania's Vision and ensured that a large portion of the profit goes straight towards supporting children in foster care. Melania independently earns an impressive salary of $90,000.

First Lady Melania Trump visits the Children’s Inn at the National Institutes of Health on Valentine’s Day on February 14, 2020 in Bethesda, Maryland | Getty Images | Photo by Tasos Katopodis

Melania Trump's real estate

Melania owns a one-bedroom apartment in Trump Tower for which she paid $1.5 million. Located in Manhattan, the 33rd-floor luxury property measures 98 square meters. Rumors state that Melania uses the 1052 square feet space as her private library. Following Biden's arrival at the White House, the entire Trump family relocated to the Mar-a-Lago resort in Palm Beach, Florida.

Donald Trump (L) and Melania Trump | Getty Images | Photo by Chip Somodevilla

Instagram 1.8 Million Followers Twitter 2.3 Million Followers Facebook 2.5 Million Followers

Television personality Eric Bolling (L) and Melania Trump | Getty Images | Photo by Ethan Miller

Melania and Donald Trump first met at the famed Kit Kat Club in Manhattan. The two were attending a party hosted by Paolo Zompolli. Despite the 24-year age gap, the couple started dating and got engaged in 2004. After getting hitched a year later, they welcomed a baby boy in 2006.

Former U.S. President Donald Trump and former first lady Melania Trump at his Mar-a-Lago home in Palm Beach, Florida. (Photo by Joe Raedle/Getty Images)

Melania Trump (Photo by Alex Wong/Getty Images)

Does Melania Trump have children?

Yes. Melania Trump gave birth to a beautiful boy in 2006. His name is Barron William Trump.

How was Melania Trump recognized before becoming the First Lady of the United States?

She worked as a model and walked the ramp for brands like Versace, Vogue, and Dolce & Gabbana before acquiring U.S. citizenship.

Does Melania own any business?

Yes. She launched her jewelry line Melania Timepieces and Jewelry on QVC in 2010.

