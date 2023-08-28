Name Meg Ryan Net Worth $85-$90 million Salary $8 Million + Gender Female DOB November 19, 1961 Age 61 Nationality United States of America Profession Actor, Film Producer, Voice Actor

Meg Ryan's Net Worth

At one point, American actress Meg Ryan was truly "America's Sweetheart". She held this title for a long time as she featured in numerous romantic comedies that are cherished by her fans. Despite having worked in a variety of dramas and thrillers, she's best known for her successful romantic comedy roles. Meg Ryan possesses a fortune of $85-$90 million, per various sources.

How much does Meg Ryan charge per film?

Ryan hit the jackpot with romantic comedies, delivering hit after hit and pocketing around $10-15 million per film. There were times when she was the world's highest-paid actress. She has earned almost $175 million during her acting career.

Meg Ryan's salary over the years

In 1994, Ryan pulled in $5 million for her role in the historical drama, "I.Q." Then, in 1998, she snagged $8.5 million for "City of Angels" and a hefty $10.5 million for starring alongside Tom Hanks in "You've Got Mail." Her combined earnings of $19 million in 1998 positioned her among Hollywood's highest-paid actors which would be equivalent to about $30 million today after considering inflation.

During the 2000s, she raked in a $15 million for each of her roles in "Proof of Life" (2000) and "Kate & Leopold" (2001). In her prime years, spanning from around 1994 to 2002, Ryan's movie salaries totaled over $60 million, not accounting for inflation.

Image Source: Edward Berthelot/WireImage/Getty Images

Meg Ryan's real estate

Meg Ryan has shown quite the knack for real estate by purchasing properties, giving them a makeover and then selling them at a substantial profit. She has taken on this role multiple times in the recent past and it seems she's not looking to halt this trend anytime soon. Ryan's main residence was a lavish mansion in LA's Bel-Air area for many years. She put it on the market in 2009 for $14.2 million, eventually selling it for $11.1 million. Later, director James Han acquired it for $18.5 million.

Back in 2006, she bought a home on Chappaquiddick Island for $6.5 million, selling it in December 2019 for $11 million. In 2013, she purchased a 4,000 square-ft NYC loft for $4.625 million from "The Simpsons" voice actor Hank Azaria, selling it in 2017 for $9.85 million.

In 2017, Ryan invested $10 million in a condo in NYC's Tribeca. In early 2020, she acquired a Montecito, California home for $5 million, renovating it extensively. In late 2021, she sold it for $13.3 million, gaining over $8 million, not including renovation costs. In August 2021, she bought a new Montecito home for $9.5 million.

Net worth over the years

Net Worth in 2023 $90 million Net Worth in 2022 $82 Million Net Worth in 2021 $75 Million Net Worth in 2020 $68 Million Net Worth in 2019 $61 Million

Personal life

Born on November 19, 1961, in Fairfield, Connecticut, she initially went by Margaret Mary Emily Anne Hyra. She pursued journalism at the University of Connecticut and New York University while also earning money through commercials and small soap opera roles. She continued to take on various television and film roles throughout the 1980s, with a standout role as Goose's wife in the 1986 film "Top Gun."

Image Source: David Livingston/Getty Images

FAQs

Is Meg Ryan married?

Ryan married actor Dennis Quaid on February 14, 1991, but they split in 2001.

Is Meg Ryan in "Top Gun 2?"

No, Meg Ryan is not in "Top Gun 2."

Why is Meg Ryan famous?

Ryan is famous for her role as Betsy Stewart in “As the World Turns.”