Meek Mill, the American rapper, songwriter, and criminal justice reform activist has made an indelible mark on the hip-hop scene and beyond. With a career spanning over a decade, Mill has accumulated a net worth of an impressive $20 million, per Celebrity Net Worth. But how did he achieve this financial milestone? As he reunites with Rick Ross for the new track “SHAQ & KOBE,” let's have a look at his income sources, assets, and more.

Meek Mill's journey to riches began with his mixtapes, particularly the renowned "Flamerz" series. These underground gems caught the attention of industry insiders, leading to his signing with Grand Hustle Records, mentored by the legendary rapper T.I. However, his career catapulted to new heights when he joined Rick Ross's Maybach Music Group (MMG) in 2011. His debut studio album, "Dreams and Nightmares" debuted at #2 on the Billboard 200 chart, featuring hits like "Amen."

Salary

Meek Mill's income has been nothing short of astounding. Between September 2017 and September 2018 alone, he earned a staggering $15 million, solidifying his place among the highest-paid rappers globally. His annual earnings showcase the enduring appeal of his music and brand.

Apart from music, Meek Mill has strategically ventured into the world of endorsements. Notably, he inked deals with Amazon and Puma, the latter resulting in the launch of his own sneaker line, Dreamchasers. This fusion of fashion and music illustrates his multi-dimensional influence in the entertainment industry.

Other ventures

In 2018, he co-founded the REFORM Alliance Foundation with Jay-Z, dedicated to reforming the criminal justice system. This nonprofit organization strives to bring about legislative changes in probation and parole policies, contributing to a fairer legal landscape in the United States.

Real estate plays a significant role in Meek Mill's portfolio. In January 2017, he listed his Buckhead mansion in suburban Atlanta for $7.5 million, eventually selling it for $4.2 million in April 2023. Additionally, he and former partner Nicki Minaj rented a luxurious Beverly Hills mansion for $35,000 per month, featuring stunning views, a swimming pool, and a spa.

2021 $12 million 2022 $18.3 million 2023 $20 million

Instagram 23.7 million followers Facebook 7.9 million followers Twitter 11.3 million followers

Meek Mill's personal life has also garnered attention. He dated rapper Nicki Minaj and was her opening act on her 2015 world tour, though they parted ways in January 2017. In 2020, Meek welcomed his third child, his first with then-girlfriend Milan Rouge, on his 33rd birthday.

He clinched two BET Awards, securing Best Mixtape in 2012 and Best Hip Hop Video in 2019. In 2019, he also triumphed at the Billboard Music Awards, taking home the Top Rap Album accolade. Furthermore, his talent earned him a nomination for the Hip-Hop Song of the Year at the 2020 iHeartRadio Music Awards. Meek Mill's consistent recognition in the music industry is a testament to his prowess and dedication to the art form.

What is Meek Mill's current net worth?

As of October 2023, Meek Mill's net worth stands at $20 million.

What are some of Meek Mill's famous endorsements?

Meek Mill has collaborated with brands like Amazon, Puma (launching his own sneaker line), and Monster Energy.

Who is Meek Mill married to?

Meek Mills is unmarried and was in a relationship with rapper Nicki Minaj.

