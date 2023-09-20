What Is Media Mogul Byron Allen's Net Worth?

Name Byron Allen Net Worth $800 Million Sources of Income Hosting, Comedy, Directing, and more Gender Male Date of Birth Apr 22, 1961 Age 62 Profession Talk show host, Comedian Nationality United States of America

Comedian and TV host Byron Allen is best known as the head of the American broadcast empire Entertainment Studios. Allen has accrued his riches through various endeavors. He also owns the Allen Media Group (AMG). He is one of the most successful people in the industry. As of 2023, Byron Allen has a net worth of $800 million, per Celebrity Net Worth.

Allen owns the Weather Channel television network which he acquired in 2018. His revenue model has worked wonders for him. Instead of charging huge fees for the rights to the shows he owns, he allows the distribution to happen for free. In exchange, he asked for 50% of the show's advertising time. To date, Byron owns 100% of the Entertainment Studios.

In 2018, Byron Allen's company acquired The Weather Channel for $300 million. The deal only includes the TV network and not the website. In 2020, his group acquired an ABC affiliate in Honolulu for $30 million. This network covers all the main islands and it too has its portfolio of networks. Again in the first quarter of 2023, he acquired a portfolio of 11 television stations. This deal was made for north of $300 million with USA Television. He has also bought 21 regional sports networks from Walt Disney. This deal was worth a stunning 10.6 billion, as per Celebrity Net Worth.

Allen's company produces America's 30 syndicated programs. This generates more than $100 million in revenue each year. The portfolio of these six 24-hour HD channels includes Comedy.TV, Recipe.TV, Cars.TV, ES.TV, Pets TV, and MyDestination.TV.

Byron Allen bought an oceanfront estate in Maui in 2018 for around $22 million. The estate which is located in the neighborhood Kihei, sits on a three-quarter acre plot of land with 130 feet of beach frontage. The estate was originally constructed in 2015 and boasts 7,300 square feet of living space with five bedrooms. The patio area features a coral stone finish. The house has a 500-bottle wine cellar, an open-air spa, and 1,700 square feet of outdoor living space in the form of lanais.

He has another mansion in Beverly Hills that he bought in 2019 for $20 million. This house sits on an 11,266 square area and has eight bedrooms. Apart from these two, he has many other properties.

Byron Allen | Getty Images | Stefanie Keenan

Byron Allen was born in Detroit, Michigan on April 22, 1961. He was interested in the world of business right from the beginning and would visit the NBC studios in Burbank with his mother who worked there as a publicist. It was there that he explored the sets of "The Tonight Show" set, sat behind Johnny Carson's desk and played talk show host. A little later in his life, he started performing comedy in Los Angeles Comedy Clubs. He made his TV debut at the age of 18 on "The Tonight Show starring Johnny Carson."

He found success performing comedy and was offered to co-host a brand new talk show titled, "Real People." He spent his spare time building his network in the fraternity. He started his company the Entertainment Studios in 1993 with his mother. His first series was "Entertainers with Byron Allen", which ran weekly.

Byron Allen is married to TV producer Jennifer Lucas. The couple has three children. Allen also serves on the Motion Picture & Television Fund Board of Governors.

Byron Allen | Getty Images | Emma McIntyre

He has been nominated for the Daytime Emmy Awards five times and won the award in the category of Outstanding Lifestyle Program in 2012. He has also received a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame in 2021.

How is Byron Allen so rich?

From being a comic, he has transitioned into the world of media. He launched his own companies and acquired many in a way that eventually led to a mammoth net worth of $800 million, as of 2023.

Did Byron Allen buy The Weather channel?

Yes, in 2018, Byron Aleen's company acquired The Weather Channel for $300 million. The deal only includes the TV network and not the website.

