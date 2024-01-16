Name Maya Rudolph Net Worth $20 Million Source of Income Acting Gender Male DOB July 27, 1972 Age 51 years Nationality United States of America Profession Actor, Comedian, Singer, Voice Actor

Maya Rudolph's Net Worth

American comedian, actress, and singer Maya Rudolph is known for her roles on "Saturday Night Live" from 2000 to 2007 and films like "Bridesmaids" and "Wine Country." She's been part of TV shows like "Up All Night" and "The Good Place." Rudolph has also been involved in music, performing with bands like Super Sauce and The Rentals. She has a net worth of $20 million at the moment.

Maya Rudolph's Sources of Income

Maya Rudolph began her TV career in 1996 on "Chicago Hope" and made her big screen debut in 1997 with "As Good as It Gets" and "Gattaca." In 2000, she featured in 15 episodes of "City of Angels" alongside Blair Underwood and Vivica A. Fox.

The actress also appeared in films such as "Duplex," "Wake Up, Ron Burgundy: The Lost Movie," "50 First Dates," and "A Prairie Home Companion." From 2008 to 2009, she had a recurring role on NBC's "Kath & Kim" as Athena Scooberman, and in 2010, she starred in the SNL spin-off film "MacGruber."

In 2011, Rudolph starred in the acclaimed comedy "Bridesmaids" with Kristen Wiig and Melissa McCarthy, followed by roles in "Up All Night," "Inherent Vice," and "The Maya Rudolph Show." She also appeared in "A Very Murray Christmas," "Sisters," and "Popstar: Never Stop Never Stopping."

The actress performed in projects like "The Happytime Murders," "The Lego Movie 2: The Second Part," and "Hubie Halloween." In 2019, she joined former SNL members in "Wine Country." She has guest-starred on TV shows and voiced Connie the Hormone Monstress on Netflix's "Big Mouth" since 2017.

Saturday Night Live

In 2000, Rudolph joined the cast of "Saturday Night Live" (SNL), where she worked until 2007, with frequent returns as a guest star. On SNL, the actress impersonated various celebrities and played recurring characters like Megan from "Wake Up Wakefield!" and Jodi Deitz from "Bronx Beat."

Real Estate

In 2021, Rudolph and her husband purchased a 2,810-square-foot home in Sherman Oaks, Los Angeles, for $2.6 million. The three-bedroom, 2.5-bathroom property features elements like arched doorways, an ebony fireplace, and quartz and marble countertops. The couple also owns a home in Tarzana, acquired in the early 2000s for $2.3 million.

Personal Life

Rudolph was born on July 27, 1972, in Gainesville, Florida. She attended the University of California, Santa Cruz, graduating in 1995 with a Bachelor of Arts degree. In 2001, she began dating director and screenwriter Paul Thomas Anderson. The couple has four children together: Pearl, Lucille, Minnie, and Jackson. The family lives in the San Fernando Valley.

Awards

- Primetime Emmy Awards 2023: Outstanding Character Voice-Over Performance for "Big Mouth"

- Primetime Emmy Awards 2022: Outstanding Character Voice-Over Performance for "Big Mouth"

- Primetime Emmy Awards 2022: Outstanding Guest Actress in a Comedy Series for "Saturday Night Live"

- Primetime Emmy Awards 2021: Outstanding Character Voice-Over Performance for "Big Mouth"

- - Primetime Emmy Awards 2020: Outstanding Guest Actress in a Comedy Series for "Saturday Night Live"

FAQs

How is Maya Rudolph famous?

Maya Rudolph is a comedian and actor who became a household name after her appearance on "Saturday Night Live."

How tall is Maya Rudolph?

Maya Rudolph is 5'6" tall.

