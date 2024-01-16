Name Matt Smith Net Worth $9 Million Sources of Income Acting, Directing Gender Male Date of Birth October 28, 1982 Age 41 Years Nationality Actor, Film Director Profession England

English actor and director Matt Smith is best known for playing the Eleventh Doctor on "Doctor Who" and portraying Prince Philip in Netflix's "The Crown." He has appeared in films like "Terminator Genisys," "Pride and Prejudice and Zombies," and "Last Night in Soho." One of his best works includes the portrayal of Prince Daemon Targaryen in the HBO series "House of the Dragon." He has a net worth of $9 million.

Matt Smith attends the 65th BFI London Film Festival at Curzon Soho | Photo by John Phillips | Getty Images

Smith began his TV career in the 2006 BBC One movie "The Ruby in the Smoke" and did its 2007 sequel as well. He then starred in the drama "Party Animals" in 2007 and made guest appearances on shows like "Secret Diary of a Call Girl" and "The Street." He made his film debut with "In Bruges" and played a recurring role in the 2009 crime drama "Moses Jones."He was also seen in the film "Womb" in 2010.

Smith gained fame as the Eleventh Doctor in the BBC One series "Doctor Who," appearing in 54 episodes and many specials. He also had roles in films like "Christopher and His Kind," "Bert and Dickie," and "Lost River." In 2015, he appeared in "Terminator Genisys." The following year, he starred as Parson William Collins in "Pride and Prejudice and Zombies."

Matt Smith attends the 2023 Vanity Fair Oscar Party Hosted By Radhika Jones | Photo by Leon Bennett | Getty Images

Smith's acclaimed role as Prince Philip in Netflix's "The Crown" earned him a Primetime Emmy nomination. He reportedly received $52,000 per episode for his part in "The Crown," which is about $12,000 more than what Claire Foy, who played the Queen, was paid. He later contributed to projects like "Mapplethorpe," "Charlie Says," "Patient Zero," and "Official Secrets."

In 2021, Smith featured in the psychological horror film "Last Night in Soho," earning a BAFTA Award nomination for Outstanding British Film. He also guest-starred on "This Time with Alan Partridge" and portrayed Milo Morbius in the Marvel film "Morbius" alongside Jared Leto. Initially cast as Loxias Crown, his role was later modified to a surrogate brother of Morbius.

Matt Smith attends the FYC special screening for HBO Max's "House Of The Dragon" | Photo by Jon Kopaloff | Getty Images

Smith dated Brazilian actress and singer Mayana Moura from 2008 to 2009. After that, he had an on-and-off relationship with Daisy Lowe, the daughter of musician Gavin Rossdale and fashion designer Pearl Lowe. After their break-up in 2014, he was seeing his "Pride and Prejudice and Zombies" co-star Lily James until 2019, with a brief reconciliation in 2020 before eventually parting ways again.

SFX Awards 2011: Best Actor for "Doctor Who"

SFX Awards 2012: Best Actor for "Doctor Who"

National Television Awards 2013: Outstanding Drama Performance: Male for "Doctor Who"

National Television Awards 2014: Outstanding Drama Performance: Male for "Doctor Who"

How did Matt Smith become famous?

Matt Smith gained recognition when he was cast by producer Steven Moffat as the Eleventh Doctor in the BBC's iconic science-fiction adventure series "Doctor Who."

How old is Matt Smith?

Matt Smith is 41 years old.

