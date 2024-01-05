Name Martina McBride Net Worth $45 million Source of Income Music Date of Birth July 29, 1966 Age 57 years Gender Female Profession Singer, Record Producer, Songwriter Nationality United States of America

Martina McBride, a renowned American country music singer and songwriter, has not only made an enduring impact on the music industry with her chart-topping hits but has also achieved significant financial success. With a net worth of $45 million, McBride's soprano singing range and country pop material have made her a household name.

Martina McBride speaks onstage during Coal Miner's Daughter: A Celebration of the Life & Music of Loretta Lynn. Getty Images | Photo by Jason Kempin

McBride's primary source of income stems from her successful music career, with numerous albums and chart-topping hits contributing to her financial success. Her music career began with the formation of the band Lotus in 1987. However, it was her marriage to sound engineer John McBride in 1988 that significantly shaped her career trajectory. After much hard work, she signed a recording contract with RCA Nashville Records in 1991.

Her debut studio album, "The Time Has Come" was released in 1992. Subsequent albums, such as "The Way That I Am" and "Evolution" produced platinum-selling records and secured top chart positions. Her 2001 compilation, "Greatest Hits," attained 3× Platinum status and became her highest-selling album. This collection featured major hits like "Strangers." Her 2003 album "Martina" featured the hit "This One's for the Girls."

McBride released "Timeless" in 2005 and "Waking Up Laughing" in 2007. The 2009 album "Shine" topped the charts, with hits like "Ride" and "I Just Call You Mine." The albums "Eleven" (2011), "Everlasting" (2014), and "Reckless" (2016) became successful as well. Moreover, she appeared in TV shows like "Martina's Kitchen" on Food Network, hosted a podcast titled "Vocal Point," and even released a cookbook.

McBride was born in Sharon, Kansas, on July 29, 1966. From a young age, she was inspired by various artists, including Reba McEntire, Linda Ronstadt, Juice Newton, Jeanne Pruett, Connie Smith, and Patsy Cline.

In 1988, McBride married John McBride, and together, they have three daughters: Delaney Katharine, Emma Justine, and Ava Rose Kathleen. After becoming a mother, the singer reduced her touring schedule so she could spend more time with her daughters.

- Cliffie Stone Icon Award (Academy of Country Music Awards, 2019)

- American Music Award: Favorite Country Female Artist (2003)

- Walk of Fame Star Guitar (Music City Walk Of Fame, 2008)

- Grammy Award: Best Short Form Music Video (2006)

- Grammy Award: Best Female Country Vocal Performance (2003)

- Grammy Award: Best Female Country Vocal Performance (2001)

Martina McBride speaks onstage during the 57th Annual CMA Awards. Getty Images | Photo by Terry Wyatt

What is Martina McBride's most successful album to date?

Martina McBride's most successful album is her 2001 "Greatest Hits" compilation, certified 3x platinum.

How many albums has Martina McBride released?

Throughout her career, Martina McBride has released 14 studio albums.

Is Martina McBride active in philanthropy?

Yes, Martina McBride is actively involved in philanthropy, supporting causes such as domestic violence awareness and teen dating abuse.

