Name Mark Harmon Net worth $120 Million Salary $525 Thousand Per Episode Annual Income $20 Million+ Sources of Income Acting, Production & Direction DOB September 2, 1951 Age 72 years Gender Male Profession Actor, Television producer, Carpentry, Lifeguard, Television Director, Film Producer Nationality United States of America

Mark Harmon, the renowned American actor, boasts a staggering net worth of $120 million, as per Celebrity Net Worth. His illustrious career, spanning decades in the entertainment industry, has led to this impressive financial milestone. Born on September 2, 1951, in Burbank, California, Harmon's journey to stardom began early, thanks in part to his father, Tom Harmon, a Heisman Trophy-winning football player and broadcaster, and his mother, Elyse Knox, an actress, model, designer, and artist.

Also Read: Success Coach Tony Robbins’ ‘Unleash the Power Within’ Brings in Over $10 Million; What’s His Net Worth?

Mark Harmon attends 27th annual PaleyFest - "NCIS" at Saban Theatre on March 1, 2010, in Beverly Hills, California/ Photo by Brian To/FilmMagic

Mark Harmon's net worth is a result of his multifaceted career in the entertainment world. His primary sources of income include acting, producing, and syndication royalties. His portrayal of Agent Leroy Jethro Gibbs in the long-running CBS series "NCIS" catapulted him to fame and fortune.

Also Read: From Australian TV Shows to ‘Hunger Games,’ Liam Hemsworth Has Come a Long Way; What’s His Net Worth?

During the peak of his "NCIS" career, Harmon commanded a jaw-dropping salary of $525,000 per episode. This substantial income translated to over $20 million annually when factoring in his producer credits and syndication royalties.

Also Read: Comedian Seth Rogen Laughed His Way From the Stage to Screen and the Bank; Here's His Net Worth

In 2014, Harmon established the production company Wings Productions, which worked on the show "NCIS: New Orleans." Additionally, he took on a producer role for a CBS series based on John Sandford's best-selling "Prey" novels in 2018. These ventures contributed to his impressive net worth.

Apart from his net worth, Mark Harmon and his wife, actress Pam Dawber, have invested in real estate. Their primary residence, a mansion in LA's Brentwood neighborhood, is valued at over $15 million today. Additionally, they own a hilltop home in Malibu, offering picturesque ocean views, estimated to be worth $10-12 million.

Mark Harmon speaks onstage at the sixth biennial Stand Up To Cancer (SU2C) telecast at the Barker Hangar on Friday, September 7, 2018, in Santa Monica, California/ Photo by Alberto E. Rodriguez/Getty Images

Year Earnings 2021 $106 Million 2022 $118 Million 2023 $130 Million

Platform Followings Twitter 520 Followers

Mark Harmon married actress Pam Dawber on March 21, 1987, and they have two sons, Sean Thomas Harmon and Ty Christian Harmon. Harmon's family has connections to the entertainment industry, with his sister Kristin married to Ricky Nelson and his niece Tracy Nelson and singers Matthew and Gunnar Nelson from the rock duo Nelson.

In his career, Harmon has earned several accolades, including a People Magazine recognition as the 'Sexiest Man Alive' in January 1986. He also received an Emmy nomination for 'Outstanding Supporting Actor in a Miniseries or a Movie' for his role in "Eleanor and Franklin: The White House Years" (1977). His portrayal of Secret Service agent Simon Donovan in "The West Wing" earned him another Emmy nomination. Moreover, for his role as Agent Gibbs in "NCIS," he received six People's Choice Awards nominations, winning 'Favorite TV Crime Drama Actor' in 2017.

Actor Mark Harmon poses for a portrait, circa 1985/ Photo by Michael Ochs Archives/Getty Images

How did Mark Harmon start his career?

Mark Harmon began his career with roles in television shows like "Ozzie's Girls," "Adam-12," "Police Woman," and "Emergency!" in 1975. He later gained recognition in the prime-time soap opera "Flamingo Road" in 1980.

What was Mark Harmon's peak salary on "NCIS"?

At the peak of his time on "NCIS," Mark Harmon earned an astonishing $525,000 per episode, amounting to over $20 million per year.

What is Mark Harmon's net worth?

Mark Harmon has an estimated net worth of $120 million.

More from MARKETREALIST

What Is ‘Seinfeld’ Star Jason Alexander’s Net Worth?

What Is Dwyane Wade's Net Worth?