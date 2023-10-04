Name Mark Consuelos Net Worth $40 million Date of Birth 30 March 1971 Age 52 Years Gender Male Profession Actor Nationality United States of America

Mark Consuelos, the American actor, has a net worth of $40 million (per Celebrity Net Worth), but much of it is thanks to his wife, TV star Kelly Ripa. You might know him from his roles on "All My Children" and "Riverdale." He's been in a bunch of movies and TV shows like "My Super Ex-Girlfriend," "Friends," and "American Horror Story." So, he's done pretty well for himself in the entertainment world. Just in the wake of his wife's 53rd birthday celebrations for which he put up a sweet social media post, here's a look at his earnings, assets, and more.

Also Read: From Calculated on Field Decisions to Smart Investments: Joe Montana's Journey and Net Worth

Mark Consuelos attends the 95th Annual Academy Awards. Getty Images | Photo by Jeff Kravitz

Mark Consuelos earns his income from various sources in the entertainment world. He initially started as a dancer with Suncoast Calendar Men before landing a significant role as Mateo Santos on the soap opera "All My Children" alongside his future wife, Kelly Ripa. This role not only earned him awards but also set the stage for their successful careers. Consuelos also became a guest co-host on Ripa's show, "Live! with Regis and Kelly" and now hosts "LIVE with Kelly and Mark" alongside her.

Mark Consuelos ventured into the world of cinema with his debut in "The Last Place on Earth" and appeared in various films and TV shows such as "Pride & Loyalty," "Beautiful Girl," "My Super Ex-Girlfriend," and "Wedding Daze." Additionally, he took on recurring roles in series like "Missing," "Hope & Faith," "Alpha House," and "Pitch." In 2017, Consuelos found fame as the menacing Hiram Lodge in "Riverdale," solidifying his status as a versatile actor with a diverse income stream.

Also Read: 'The Usual Suspects' Star Gabriel Byrne Portrayed His Own Life on Stage; Here's His Net Worth

Mark Consuelos and Kelly Ripa attend the 95th Annual Academy Awards. Getty Images | Photo by Neilson Barnard

Also Read: What Is the Queen of R&B, Mary J. Blige's Net Worth?

Consuelos and Ripa own several homes across the country. They made smart property investments like buying a New York City home for $9 million and selling it for a $3 million profit. They sold another NYC property for $24.5 million. Their main residence is now a fancy 5-bedroom NYC townhouse worth at least $30 million with a private rooftop patio and garden. They also have a ski home in Colorado and a beach house in the Hamptons, which is probably worth $10-15 million. Their real estate investments add up to at least $45 million.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Mark Consuelos (@instasuelos)

Instagram 2.1 million followers Twitter 306.3K followers Facebook 69K followers

Mark Consuelos tied the knot with his "All My Children" co-star Kelly Ripa on May 1, 1996. Their family grew with the arrival of their son Michael on June 2, 1997, followed by daughter Lola on June 16, 2001, and son Joaquin on February 24, 2003. In an interesting turn, Consuelos became an ordained minister, officiating Howard Stern's wedding to Beth Ostrosky in 2008. Consuelos has a strong connection to his Italian heritage, speaking the language fluently and making annual visits to Italy. He also has a passion for sports, especially soccer and softball, and is an avid supporter of the New York Jets.

ALMA Awards (1998) - Outstanding Actor in a Daytime Soap Opera for "All My Children" ALMA Awards (1999) - Outstanding Actor in a Daytime Soap Opera for "All My Children" Soap Opera Digest Awards (1996) - Outstanding Male Newcomer for "All My Children" Soap Opera Digest Awards (1998) - Hottest Romance for "All My Children" (shared with Kelly Ripa) Soap Opera Digest Awards (2000) - Outstanding Younger Lead Actor for "All My Children" Teen Choice Awards (2018) - Choice TV: Villain for "Riverdale"

Skeet Ulrich, Marisol Nichols, Mark Consuelos and Molly Ringwald. Getty Images | Photo by Jason Mendez

Where was Mark Consuelos born, and why did he move around as a child?

Mark was born in Spain and moved between Italy, Illinois, and Florida during his childhood, struggling with his mixed cultural background.

How did Mark Consuelos and Kelly Ripa meet?

They met while working on "All My Children" in 1995 and quickly fell in love, leading to their 1996 elopement.

What careers did Mark Consuelos consider before acting?

Before acting, Consuelos briefly considered meteorology and graduated with a marketing degree although he didn't pursue marketing professionally.

More from MARKETREALIST

Todd Chrisley's Fame and Fortune From Reality TV Didn't Save Him From Prison; Here's His Net Worth

Liam Neeson Made About $40 Million From The ‘Taken’ Trilogy; What’s His Net Worth?