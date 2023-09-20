What Is 'Law and Order' Star Mariska Hargitay's Net Worth?

Net Worth $100 Million Salary $500 Thousand Per Episode Sources of Income Acting, Producing Gender Female Date of Birth Jan 23, 1964 Age 59 years Nationality United States of America Profession Actor, Film Producer

Actor Mariska Hargitay is best known for appearing on the show "Law & Order: Special Victims Unit." She played the role of Olivia Benson on the show since its premiere in 1999 and has appeared in most of the episodes. She started her career with the music video, "She Loves My Car" by Ronnie Milsap. Later, she also appeared in the horror comedy film "Ghoulies." As of 2023, Mariska Hargitay has a net worth of $100 million, per Celebrity Net Worth.

Mariska Hargitay gets around $500,000 for each epidode of "Law & Order SVU." This means she receives somewhere around $11 million per year excluding the royalties from syndication. Earlier, she was earning around $385,000 per episode. She auditioned for this role in 1999 and continued in it for more than 22 years. She only took a few months of break in 2006 following her pregnancy, but soon joined back.

As Olivia Benson, she has appeared on other shows including, "Law & Order," one episode of "Law & Order: Trial by Jury," three episodes of "Chicago P.D." and an episode of "Chicago Fire." Therefore, most of her net worth could be attributed to "Law and Order."

Hargitay and her husband bought a New York City Townhouse in 2012 for a whopping $10.7 million. The property has six floors with each floor having a double height ceiling. The house boasts a rooftop deck and an eat-in kitchen with an additional area for more seating. It also houses a library, a dining room, and a backyard. They listed the property in 2018 and sold it for $9.75 million in February 2019. They paid another 7.34 million for a 7,000-square-foot house in East Hampton, New York, this house sits on over an acre of land and serves as their primary residence.

Mariska Magdolna Hargitay was born on January 23, 1964, in Santa Monica, California to Hungarian Mr. Universe, Mickey Hargitay, and actress Jayne Mansfield. She has two older brothers and three half-siblings as her parents parted ways when she was a baby. Unfortunately, when she was only three and a half years old when her mother passed away in a car accident. They were driving from Biloxi to Mississippi when a truck hit the car. Little Hargitay was asleep in the backseat. There were three adults in the car who were instantly killed, and the three babies in the back seats survived. She was then raised by her father and his third wife, Ellen Siano. She began acting in high school and was crowned Miss Beverly Hills USA. She attended the School of Theater Film and Television and later started appearing in mall roles before landing her breakthrough part in 'SVU.'

Mariska Hargitay | Getty Images | Michael Tran

Hargitay married actor Peter Hermann in 2004 after he appeared on the show "Law & Order: Special Victims Unit." The couple tied the knot in 2004 and welcomed their son in 2006 and went on to adopt two more children in 2011.

Hargitay is the founder of the Joyful Heart Foundation and supports women who have been sexually abused. She has also donated to her alma mater, the UCLA School of Theater Film and Television to support students' scholarships.

Mariska Hargitay | Getty Images | Dia Dipasupil

She won the Dick Cavett Award presented by the Hamptons International Film Festival in the year 2022. She has also received the People's Choice Award in the year 2022 for her role in "Law & Order: Special Victims Unit." She received the News & Documentary Emmy Award in the year 2019 for her role in "I Am Evidence." Hargitay is also a four-time, Gracie Allen Award which she bagged in 2017, 2014, 2009, and 2004.

