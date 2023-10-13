Name Marie Osmond Net Worth $20 million DOB October 13, 1959 Age 63 years Gender Female Profession Singer, actor, presenter, designer, screenwriter Nationality American

Having excelled in multiple roles from singer to talk show host and TV soap actor, American musician Marie Osmond has amassed a $20 million net worth in a career spanning 50 years. Starting off with her family's music group The Osmonds, Marie paved her own path to solo success with her debut "Paper Roses" which climbed to the top of the Billboard charts. The TV performer who also made her mark as an author with three best-sellers, appeared in a more interactive avatar on ABC's morning show "The Talk," later in her life. Even after decades spent in diverse roles as an actress and entrepreneur, Osmond returned with a studio album "Music is Medicine" in 2016.

Marie Osmond performs at Centre In The Square on December 01, 2022 in Kitchener, Ontario. Getty Images | Photo by Jeremychanphotography

What are Marie Osmond's sources of income?

Although music was her main source of income that shaped her career and acted as a launchpad for other ventures, Marie Osmond also earned significant revenue from books, businesses, and acting gigs on TV. Her adaptability became evident when she shifted towards pop music, showcasing her ability to evolve with changing musical trends. This period of her career reached its pinnacle with the release of albums like "There's No Stopping Your Heart" and "I Only Wanted You," which featured chart-topping country hits.

She forayed into TV in the 1970s, co-hosting the popular variety show "Donny & Marie" with her brother. Her appearances in made-for-TV movies, animated projects, and as a host on television programs, allowed her to diversify her income. In the 90s, she also launched her own line of porcelain QVC dolls and in 2018 she acquired an ownership stake in MD Complete.

Entertainer Marie Osmond sings the American national before a preseason game between the Seattle Seahawks and the Las Vegas Raiders at Allegiant Stadium on August 14, 2021 in Las Vegas, Nevada. The Raiders defeated the Seahawks 20-7. Getty Images | Photo by Ethan Miller

Real estate and other assets

Osmond's substantial estate in Utah spanned an impressive 9,000 square feet, offering a spacious and luxurious living environment, and in 2009, she listed it at an asking price of $845,000.

Social media following

Instagram 379,000 Followers Twitter 237,500 Followers Facebook 1 Million Followers

Personal life

Osmond's life has been marked by her successful career and her ability to balance it with her family and personal values. In 2020, she announced her intention to leave her entire fortune to charitable organizations upon her passing, reflecting her commitment to philanthropy.

Awards and recognitions

Academy of Country Music Awards - Top Female Vocalist Award (1986) People's Choice Awards - Favorite Female Performer in a New TV Program (1979) Olive Awards - Life Achievement Award (2008)

Entertainer Marie Osmond speaks during the 36th annual Black and White Ball honoring Nevada Ballet Theatre's 2020 Woman of the Year event at Caesars Palace on January 25, 2020 in Las Vegas, Nevada. Getty Images | Photo by Gabe Ginsberg

FAQs

What are Marie Osmond's philanthropic contributions?

Marie Osmond co-founded the Children's Miracle Network, which has raised billions for North American hospitals.

What is the theme of Marie Osmond's Sunday Messages on social media?

Marie Osmond's Sunday Messages, shared on Facebook and Instagram, draw inspiration from her life experiences, family wisdom, and famous quotes.

What products has Marie Osmond endorsed in her career?

Marie Osmond has promoted various products, including Nutrisystem, emergency food storage solutions, and skincare regimens.

