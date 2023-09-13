Name Maria Sharapova Net Worth $180 million Gender Female DOB Apr 19, 1987 Age 36 years Nationality Russian Profession Tennis player, model

Maria Sharapova, the former Russian professional tennis sensation known for brand endorsements as much as her skills on the court, boasts of a $180 million net worth. Despite representing Russia in international competitions, she has opted for permanent residency in the United States since 1994. Throughout her remarkable career, Sharapova achieved the coveted title of the world's number-one-ranked player on five occasions, accumulating an impressive 21 weeks at the top. Her enduring success in tennis is celebrated not only for her remarkable skill but also for her psychological endurance. As a child prodigy, Sharapova was noticed by tennis legend Martina Navratilova in the early 90s and moved to the US following her suggestion with her father. She was just 14 when she turned pro in 2001, and in 2004 she clinched her first Grand Slam title at the age of just 19 at Wimbledon.

What are Maria Sharapova's sources of income?

Maria Sharapova was the highest-paid female athlete for 11 straight years, amassing over $285 million in earnings since turning pro as a teenager. Her income isn't just from tennis but also includes major brand endorsements and successful business ventures.

Image Source: Maria Sharapova attends the newly launched Evian x Balmain pop-up/ Joe Scarnici/Getty Images

Endorsement deals

Sharapova's income from sponsorships surpassed her earnings from her performances on the tennis court. In 2006, she claimed the top spot on Forbes' list of the world's highest-earning female athletes. Her first Grand Slam victory attracted numerous endorsement deals, including one with the mobile phone giant Motorola. Furthermore, she inked partnerships with Land Rover and Canon, in addition to representing brands like Tag Heuer and jeweler Tiffany and Co. Sharapova also secured sponsorship agreements with Gatorade and Tropicana.

Like other athletes who achieved legendary status, she introduced her own 'Nike Maria Sharapova Collection.' In addition to her athletic pursuits, she manages her candy brand called Sugarpova, and serves as the brand ambassador for Porsche.

At present, Sharapova's affiliations and collaborations encompass Head, Nike, Porsche, Sugarpova, Evian, and Supergoop.

Image Source: Maria Sharapova attends the 9th Annual Breakthrough Prize Ceremony at the Academy Museum / Kevin Winter/Getty Images

Other ventures

As for philanthropy, the Maria Sharapova Foundation offers a scholarship program worth $210,000 to support students hailing from regions impacted by the Chernobyl disaster. Additionally, Sharapova assumed the role of Goodwill Ambassador for the United Nations Development Programme (UNDP) and made a generous contribution of $100,000 towards projects associated with Chernobyl.

A portion of the proceeds generated by Sugarpova is allocated to support the activities of the Maria Sharapova Foundation. In a recent philanthropic endeavor, Sharapova also contributed $250,000 to UNDP projects.

Image Source: Maria Sharapova at the Fashion Trust U.S. Awards / Gilbert Flores/WWD via Getty Images

Social media following

Real estate and other assets

In October 2020, Maria Sharapova purchased a five-acre estate in Summerland, California, for a total of $8.6 million.

Personal life

Maria Yuryevna Sharapova was born on April 19, 1987, in Nyagan, Russia. Her family moved to Nyagan before her birth because of the Chernobyl disaster, which occurred in a relatively nearby location in 1986. In 2003, Sharapova first participated in a full tournament season. She ended the year with two tournament victories and secured a place within the top 50. The following year, in 2004, she made significant strides in her career, breaking into the top 20 rankings and achieving a remarkable victory over Serena Williams at the DFS Classic. This victory was widely regarded as one of the most astonishing upsets in the history of tennis.

FAQs

Did Sharapova get married?

Sharapova recently married British businessman Alexander Gilkes.

What Grand Slams did Sharapova win?

She won five major titles — two at the French Open and one each at the Australian Open, Wimbledon, and the US Open.

How many times has Sharapova beaten Serena?

Their overall head-to-head was 20–2 favoring Williams, Williams leading 8–1 in Grand Slam meetings, and 3–1 in Grand Slam finals.

