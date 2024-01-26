Name Maria Bello Net Worth $12 Million Source of Income Acting Gender Female Date of Birth April 18, 1967 Age 56 Years Nationality United States of America Profession Actor, Singer, Activist, Writer Businessperson

American actress and writer Maria Bello first gained recognition for her role as Mrs. Smith in the TV series "Mr. & Mrs. Smith." However, the show was canceled after only eight weeks. Later, she played Dr. Anna Del Amico in the last three episodes of the third season of "ER" and took on a starring role in "NCIS." In 2015, she published her book, "Whatever...Love Is Love: Questioning the Labels We Give Ourselves." She has a net worth of $12 million.

After graduating from college, Bello participated in Off-Broadway productions. She then moved to Los Angeles and bagged her first major TV role as Mrs. Smith in the short-lived "Mr. & Mrs. Smith" series. She gained prominence as Dr. Anna Del Amico on "ER." She was also seen in "Coyote Ugly," "The Cooler," and "A History of Violence."

She portrayed Jocelyn in "The Jane Austen Book Club" and played the role of Dr. Alex Sabian in the film "Assault on Precinct 13," a remake of John Carpenter's original 1976 movie. She starred as Evelyn O'Connell in "The Mummy: Tomb of the Dragon Emperor" in 2008. The following year, she starred in the drama film "The Yellow Handkerchief."

Bello made guest appearances in two episodes of "Law & Order: Special Victims Unit" in 2010 and headlined the TV series "Prime Suspect" the following year, which unfortunately got canceled after 13 episodes. Furthermore, she served as the producer for the 2022 film "The Woman King."

In 2019, Bello invested $2.67 million in a 2,555-square-foot ranch-style home in Los Angeles. The four-bedroom, three-bathroom residence, set on one-third of an acre, offers stunning canyon and mountain views. The backyard boasts vine-covered pergolas, a dining patio, and a pool/spa area. Previously, the actress owned a two-story Craftsman bungalow in Venice Beach's Abbott Kinney neighborhood and a residence on Java Drive in Beverly Hills, shared with her ex-boyfriend Dan McDermott.

Bello and her ex-boyfriend Dan McDermott had a son named Jackson Blue McDermott before separating in 2006. Jackson is currently a student at The New School in New York City. In 2008, the actress got engaged to Bryn Mooser, a 28-year-old waiter and musician, but they eventually called off the wedding. She is currently engaged to chef Dominique Crenn.

What is Maria Bello known for?

She is best known for her appearances in the movies "Coyote Ugly," "The Jane Austen Book Club," "Thank You for Smoking," "A History of Violence," and "The Mummy: Tomb of the Dragon Emperor" among others.

What is Maria Bello's age?

Maria Bello is 56 years old.

