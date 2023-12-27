Name Mahershala Ali Net Worth $12 million Sources of Income Acting, Music Gender Male Date of Birth Feb 16, 1974 Age 49 years Nationality United States of America Profession Actor, Rapper

American actor Mahershala Ali is popularly known for his roles in "House of Cards" and "The Hunger Games." He is widely recognized as one of the top actors of today's times. Time magazine named him one of the 100 most influential people in the world in 2019. He was also ranked among the 25 greatest actors of the 21st century by The New York Times in 2020. Ali has a net worth of $12 million.

Starting his acting journey on TV, Mahershala bagged a role in "Crossing Jordan" in 2001. He then appeared in TV series like "Haunted," "NYPD Blue," and "CSI: Crime Scene Investigation." After working in "The Handler" and "Threat Matrix," he gained recognition in "The 4400," a sci-fi series that, despite being canceled after four seasons, received strong reviews, holding a 95% rating on Rotten Tomatoes.

Ali made his film debut in 2008 with "The Curious Case of Benjamin Button" and later starred in significant films like "The Hunger Games" series. His role in the TV series "House of Cards" secured him an Emmy nomination. For the film "Moonlight," he won an Academy Award.

Ali was later seen in "Green Book" and as the lead character in "True Detective." He entered the Marvel Cinematic Universe as Cottonmouth Stokes in "Luke Cage" and played the vampire hunter Blade in the 2021 film "Eternals."

In 2012, Ali bagged a significant role in "The Place Beyond the Pines" alongside Ryan Gosling, Ray Liotta, Bradley Cooper, and Eva Mendes. The film grossed $47 million on a $15 million budget. He continued with roles in "The Hunger Games: Mockingjay – Part 1" and its sequel before appearing in "Moonlight," a film that earned over $65 million.

The actor further starred in movies like "Alita: Battle Angel," "Eternals," and "Swan Song," and continued with notable roles in TV series like "Luke Cage," "True Detective," and "Ramy." He also voice-acted in video games like "Madden 18: Longshot" and animated films such as "Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse."

Music Career

Beyond acting, Ali is known as "Prince Ali" in the rap world. He dropped an album in 2006 called "Corner Ensemble," collaborating with artists like Keith Murray, Casual, Planet Asia, and Riz Ahmed. The next year, he released his album "Curb Side Service."

In 2018, Ali bought a home in the Mt. Washington area of Los Angeles for $2.05 million. The luxurious mansion reportedly features various amenities, including a swimming pool and multiple bedrooms.

Mahershala Ali was born Mahershalalhashbaz Gilmore on February 16, 1974, in Oakland, California. His mother was an ordained Baptist minister, and his father was a Broadway actor. After high school, he attended St. Mary's College of California, graduating in 1996 with a degree in mass communication.

In 2013, Mahershala Ali married Amatus Sami-Karim. They welcomed their first child in 2017. The actor is a fan of hip hop and his favorite artists include Roc Marciano, Pink Siifu, Fly Anakin & Mutant Academy, Mick Jenkins, Sage Elsesser, EARTHGANG, Westside Gunn, and Hus Kingpin among others.

Academy Awards 2017: Best Supporting Actor - "Moonlight"

Academy Awards 2019: Best Actor - "Green Book"

BAFTA Awards 2019: Best Actor - "Green Book"

Golden Globe Awards 2019: Best Actor - "Green Book"

Screen Actors Guild Awards 2017: Outstanding Performance by a Male Actor in a Supporting Role in a Motion Picture - "Moonlight"

Screen Actors Guild Awards 2019: Outstanding Performance by a Male Actor in a Supporting Role in a Motion Picture - "Green Book"

What religion does Mahershala Ali practice?

Ali converted to Ahmadiyya Islam in 2000, changing his surname from Gilmore to Ali.

What is Mahershala Ali doing now?

Mahershala Ali recently told Entertainment Weekly that he is looking forward to his upcoming Marvel movie “Blade,” in which he will star as the comic book vampire hunter.