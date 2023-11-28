What Is ‘Madam Secretary’ Star Téa Leoni’s Net Worth?

Name Téa Leoni Net Worth $50 Million Sources of Income Acting, Producing Gender Female Date of Birth Feb 25, 1966 Age 57 Nationality United States of America Profession Actor, Film Producer

Téa Leoni is a famous American actress who has appeared in several TV series and films from the early 1990s into the mid-2000s. She started out in 1988 and was seen in the updated version of "Charlie's Angels" called "Angels 88." Unfortunately, the show never aired but led to new opportunities for her. She was later seen in the daytime soap opera, "Santa Barbara." From there, her career in feature films began and she went on to appear in several movies like "A League of Their Own" in which she was seen alongside Tom Hanks, Madonna, and Rosie O'Donnell. Téa Leoni's net worth is around $50 million, per Celebrity Net Worth.

Leoni has been acting since a young age. She bagged her first role in 1988 and has been part of showbiz ever since. Most of her wealth is associated with her career as an actor.

Career highlights

Leoni decided to pursue a career in acting in her 20s after appearing on "Santa Barbara." She later bagged a small role in a film called "Switch" and had a role in "A League of Their Own." She was seen in the 1992 sitcom on Fox called "Flying Blind." She famously turned down the role of Rachel Green on the hit show "Friends" and accepted a role in "The Naked Truth" which ran from 1995 to 1998. She was also seen in the film "Bad Boys."

After this, she was seen in projects like "Family Man" and "Jurassic Park III" in 2001. Other projects include "Spanglish," and "Fun with Dick and Jane" in which she was seen alongside Jim Carrey in 2005. She also starred in "You Kill Me," "The Smell of Success," "Ghost Town" and the TV series, "Madam Secretary" which ran from 2014 to 2019 with Leoni in the lead role.

Leoni once owned a Malibu estate which she sold in 2008 to Mel Gibson for $11.5 million. In the same year, she and her partner bought a Manhattan co-op for $6.25 million and they listed it in the market for $9.25 million in 2013.

Leoni married Neil Joseph Tardio, a television commercial producer in 1991, but the couple divorced in 1995. Two years later, she married actor and writer, David Duchovny and the couple welcomed their daughter Madelaine in 1999. However, Duchovny was soon in treatment for his sex addiction, and the couple reportedly separated but reconciled. However, they split up again in 2011 and got divorce in 2014. In 2014. she began dating her co-star Tim Daly.

Academy of Science Fiction, Fantasy & Horror Films, USA—2001 Winner

Blockbuster Entertainment Awards—Nominated in 2001 and 1999

People's Choice Awards, USA—Nominated in 2015

TV Land Awards—Nominated in 2006

Alliance of Women Film Journalists—Nominated in 2007

The Stinkers Bad Movie Awards—Nominated in 2005, 2004, 2001 and 1998

What happened to Téa Leoni?

She took a multi-year break after starring in the CBS series "Madam Secretary," which she also produced.

Who was Tea Leoni married to?

She was married to David Duchovny and Neil Joseph Tardio.

Does Téa Leoni have a brother?

Yes, her brother's name is Thomas Pantaleoni.