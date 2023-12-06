Name Louise Linton Net Worth $50 Million Source of Income Acting Date of Birth December 20, 1980 Age 42 Years Gender Female Profession Actor Nationality Scotland

Also Read: What Was the Oscar-Winning Hollywood Star Katharine Hepburn’s Net Worth at the Time of Her Death?

Louise Linton, a Scottish actress, writer, director, and producer, boasts an impressive net worth of $50 million. The majority of her wealth is attributed to her marriage to former Goldman Sachs banker and ex-US Secretary of the Treasury, Steven Mnuchin. Beyond her high-profile marriage, the actress has made a name for herself in the entertainment industry.

Louise Linton | Image Source: Getty Images | Photo by Vittorio Zunino Celotto

Apart from her marriage to Mnuchin, Linton has earned her fortune from her career as an actress, producer, director, and author. In 2021, she made her directorial debut with "Me You Madness." Her position as the interim CEO of Dune Entertainment after succeeding her then-fiancé, Mnuchin, played a major role in her financial success. The actress also owns a production company called Stormchaser Films.

Also Read: He Brings 'The Simpsons' Characters to Life; What Is Harry Shearer's Net Worth?

Louise Linton's career

Linton's acting career began with a guest appearance in "CSI: NY" in 2007. She made her film debut with "Lions for Lambs" (2007), alongside Tom Cruise and Meryl Streep. She went on to work in horror films like "The Echo" (2008) and "Scavengers."

Also Read: What Was the Net Worth of Hewlett-Packard Co-founder David Packard?

In 2016, the actress featured in "Cabin Fever" and starred in the thriller "Intruder." She was also seen in "Cold Case." Her work in the reality series "Hopelessly Rich" earned her global recognition. In 2016, she wrote her memoir, "In Congo's Shadow," detailing her experiences in Zambia during her 1999 gap year.

Linton and Steven Mnuchin own a luxurious nine-bedroom, 12.5-bathroom mansion in Washington, D.C. The property was purchased in 2017 for $12.6 million and features multiple fireplaces, a pool, a home fitness room, a sauna, a wine cellar, and a media screening room.

Louise Linton | Image Source: GettyImages | Photo by Charles Eshelman | FilmMagic

Instagram 23.8K Followers

View this post on Instagram A post shared by L O U I S E L I N T O N (@louiselinton)

Linton was born Louise Hay on December 20, 1980, in Edinburgh, Scotland. At an early age, she lost her mother to breast cancer. She studied in Edinburgh and later in Los Angeles, pursuing her passion for acting.

She was married to defense attorney Ronald Richards before tying the knot with Steven Mnuchin in 2017. The couple share a daughter.

Recognized for her style, she received the 'Most Stylish Woman' award at the 2009 Scottish Style Awards. The actress is also associated with charitable organizations like the Scottish Butterfly Trust for Cystic Fibrosis and the Erskine Wounded Warriors Scotland.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by L O U I S E L I N T O N (@louiselinton)

What is Louise Linton's net worth?

Louise Linton's net worth is $50 million.

Which films have Louise Linton been involved in?

Louise Linton has been involved in films such as "Me You Madness" (2021), "Cabin Fever" (2016), "Rules Don't Apply" (2016), and more.

Why did Louise Linton choose "Linton" as her stage name?

Louise Linton chose "Linton" as her stage name to protect her family's privacy and to avoid confusion with the famous author Louise Hay.

What notable award has Louise Linton received?

In 2009, Louise Linton was named the "Most Stylish Woman" by the Scottish Style Awards.

More from MARKETREALIST

She Was the First Female Chairperson of Paramount Pictures; What Is Sherry Lansing's Net Worth?

What Is 'Modern Family' Actor David Cross' Net Worth?