Name Lisa Rinna Net Worth $10 Million Sources of Income Hosting, acting Gender Female Date of Birth Jul 11, 1963 Age 60 years Nationality American Profession Talk Show Host, actor, businessperson, model

Also Read: USC has Been Rocked by Allegations of Research Fraud Against a Neuroscientist; Here's What Happened

Remembered for her roles in TV shows such as "Days of Our Lives" and "Melrose Place," popular American television host and actress Lisa Rinna has amassed a $10 million net worth. Apart from soap operas, she also starred in "The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills," and has participated in NBC's The Celebrity Apprentice and ABC's Dancing with the Stars.

Lisa Rinna | Getty Images | Pascal Le Segretain

Rinna's acting has been her main revenue-generating activity ever since began her career at the young age of 22. She first appeared in a music video for "Naughty Naughty" by John Parr, followed by multiple episodes of "The Hogan Family" and "Billie Reed," before landing a role in "Day of Our Lives." She appeared with her husband on screen in "Veronica Mars" and the movie "Sex, Lies & Obsession."

Also Read: From Co-Founding Whole Foods to Supporting Conscious Capitalism: John Mackey's Growth and Net Worth

Rinna later bagged the job as a host on "Soap Talk" in 2002 and also won a Daytime Emmy Award for it. She has also served as one of the producers of the new Melrose Place which was a a project meant to revive the original show. Apart from these roles, Rinna also made a guest appearance on the Nickelodeon series "Big Time Rush."

Also Read: What's the Net Worth of Comedian and Late-Night Talk Show Host Conan O'Brien?

Rinna has never worked solely as an actor and has participated from time to time in reality shows and other TV hosting gigs. She was seen in the reality shows, "Dancing with the Stars" and "Celebrity Apprentice" and has also appeared on the cover of Playboy.

Rinna owned a clothing line in Sherman Oaks called Belle Gray, but it reportedly went out of business back in 2012. She has also graced the covers of many magazines like CVLUX, Living Well, Soap Opera Magazine, and Soap Opera Digest.

She is also the owner of her beauty line which is called Rinna Beauty Cosmetics, and also has an alcoholic beverage business which is called Rinna Rosé.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by L I S A R I N N A (@lisarinna)

Instagram 3.7 Million Followers Facebook 768,000 Followers

Lisa Rinna was born on July 11, 1963, in Newport Beach, California, and relocated with her parents to Medford, Oregon at the age of seven and spent the rest of her childhood there. She later moved to San Francisco to follow her passion for modeling which eventually landed her parts in commercials.

She has been married to fellow actor Harry Hamlin. The couple have two daughters Delilah Belle, born in 1998, and Amelia Gray, born in 2001. She is also the stepmother to Harry Hamlin's son from his previous marriage.

She lives in a Beverly Hills mansion which received a lot of traction when she appeared on The Real Housewives in Beverly Hills. The 5-bedroom mansion is spread across 4,000 square feet of living space.

What nationality is Lisa Rinna?

Lisa Rinna is American.

Does Lisa Rinna have siblings?

Yes, she has a sister named Nancy Rinna.

Who are Lisa Rinna's parents?

She was born to Lois Rinna and Frank Rinna.

What is Lisa Rinna's birth name?

Her birth name is Lisa Deanna Rinna.

More from MARKETREALIST

What Is Phoenix1 CEO Rob Moore's Net Worth?

What Was the Net Worth of Pioneering Filmmaker Robert Altman?